2332 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

#SixMonthsLease minimum. This beautiful two story home 6Bed / 3.5 Baths. Totally furnished. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast counter. Fenced patio with grill and adjoining vacant land in the rear for extra privacy. Private Gated Community. Water bills and amenities included. Fitness Center, Pool, Playground and access to the Club House. Very close to Cypress Creek Elementary School, Shields Middle School and Lennard High School. Near I-75 and Hwy 674, supermarkets, restaurants and shopping. Only 45 minutes to Beaches or South Tampa Bay. ALL YOU NEED TO BRING ARE YOUR PERSONAL BELONGINGS!