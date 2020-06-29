1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE

Amenities

WELCOME TO HAWKS LANDING of SOUTH SHORE- An Absolutely Great Location Providing You Convenient Access to Interstate 75, US 41, SR 674, and US 301- Short Commute to Little Harbor Marina, Simmons Park, & Apollo Beach Equipped with Boat Launch, Fishing Piers, & More; Some of Florida’s Finest Beaches, Marinas, Golf Courses, Community Parks, Restaurants, & Shopping Await Your Enjoyment. TAKE ADVANTAGE of an Excellent Opportunity to Lease One of the Best Priced Rental Homes in the Area- BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN, Former Model Home with Amazing Curb Appeal Featuring Tasteful Landscaping with a Variety of Plants Wonderfully Complimenting the Exterior. Upon Entering this Beautiful Home, You are Welcomed to the Highly Desirable and Conveniently Open Split Bedroom Floor Plan with a 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home Boasting 2379 TOTAL Sq.Ft. Through the Foyer Tucked Away in the Hall on the Left are 3 Model Home Themed Bedrooms and a Full Bath at the Front of the Home, and the Master Suite with Decor Trimmings Provides Ample Space with Dual Sinks, Shower, Separate Toilet Room, and Large Walk-In Closet at the Rear of the Home. The Family Room and Kitchen is Very Open, Spacious and Ideal equipped with Glass Sliders Providing an Ample Amount of Natural Sunlight Overlooking Professional Landscaping with a Partial Pond View- NO BACK YARD NEIGHBORS- Model Home Themes/Décor Throughout , Washer/Dryer, Window Treatments, Alarm & more- A Great Home for Great Price- DON'T MISS OUT on this EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY- Make This Your New Home Today.