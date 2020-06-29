All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE
Last updated March 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE

1801 Broad Winged Hawk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1801 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME TO HAWKS LANDING of SOUTH SHORE- An Absolutely Great Location Providing You Convenient Access to Interstate 75, US 41, SR 674, and US 301- Short Commute to Little Harbor Marina, Simmons Park, & Apollo Beach Equipped with Boat Launch, Fishing Piers, & More; Some of Florida’s Finest Beaches, Marinas, Golf Courses, Community Parks, Restaurants, & Shopping Await Your Enjoyment. TAKE ADVANTAGE of an Excellent Opportunity to Lease One of the Best Priced Rental Homes in the Area- BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN, Former Model Home with Amazing Curb Appeal Featuring Tasteful Landscaping with a Variety of Plants Wonderfully Complimenting the Exterior. Upon Entering this Beautiful Home, You are Welcomed to the Highly Desirable and Conveniently Open Split Bedroom Floor Plan with a 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home Boasting 2379 TOTAL Sq.Ft. Through the Foyer Tucked Away in the Hall on the Left are 3 Model Home Themed Bedrooms and a Full Bath at the Front of the Home, and the Master Suite with Decor Trimmings Provides Ample Space with Dual Sinks, Shower, Separate Toilet Room, and Large Walk-In Closet at the Rear of the Home. The Family Room and Kitchen is Very Open, Spacious and Ideal equipped with Glass Sliders Providing an Ample Amount of Natural Sunlight Overlooking Professional Landscaping with a Partial Pond View- NO BACK YARD NEIGHBORS- Model Home Themes/Décor Throughout , Washer/Dryer, Window Treatments, Alarm & more- A Great Home for Great Price- DON'T MISS OUT on this EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY- Make This Your New Home Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have any available units?
1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have?
Some of 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin 3 BedroomsRuskin Apartments with Parking
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa