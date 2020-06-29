Amenities

Seller financing-lease to own- no bank qualifying - 1515 Climbing Dayflower Dr ,Ruskin , FL, 33570

This brand new home, built in 2016 is now available for sale with no bank financing needed! The home features an open floor plan, large back yard, and is conveniently located to major shopping plazas and I75

The home is in perfect shape and needs nothing but a good family to make it their home. Everything is brand new. We are providing the financing with a $20,000 down payment and easy monthly payments of $1,800 which includes taxes and insurance. $215,000



(RLNE4715930)