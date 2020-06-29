All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

1515 Climbing Dayflower

1515 Climbing Dayflower Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Climbing Dayflower Dr, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Seller financing-lease to own- no bank qualifying - 1515 Climbing Dayflower Dr ,Ruskin , FL, 33570
This brand new home, built in 2016 is now available for sale with no bank financing needed! The home features an open floor plan, large back yard, and is conveniently located to major shopping plazas and I75
The home is in perfect shape and needs nothing but a good family to make it their home. Everything is brand new. We are providing the financing with a $20,000 down payment and easy monthly payments of $1,800 which includes taxes and insurance. $215,000

(RLNE4715930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Climbing Dayflower have any available units?
1515 Climbing Dayflower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
Is 1515 Climbing Dayflower currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Climbing Dayflower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Climbing Dayflower pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Climbing Dayflower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 1515 Climbing Dayflower offer parking?
No, 1515 Climbing Dayflower does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Climbing Dayflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Climbing Dayflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Climbing Dayflower have a pool?
No, 1515 Climbing Dayflower does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Climbing Dayflower have accessible units?
No, 1515 Climbing Dayflower does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Climbing Dayflower have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Climbing Dayflower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Climbing Dayflower have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Climbing Dayflower does not have units with air conditioning.
