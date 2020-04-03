All apartments in Rotonda
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

8409 PLACIDA ROAD

8409 Placida Road · (941) 815-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8409 Placida Road, Rotonda, FL 33946

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
AVAILABLE APRIL 4-30, 2021. Rented 1/3/21 TO 4/3/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/summer rates are $1500/month and $800/week. Two Bedroom and Two Bath Palmetto floor plan in the gated Cape Haze Resort. Elevator access to this top floor unit with no neighbors above. Enclosed garage included. Enjoy the view of the wooded conservation from the screened balcony. Also, enjoy the clubhouse, fitness center, pool, basketball, volleyball, tennis, and putting green. A little over one mile to the Boca Grande Causeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8409 PLACIDA ROAD have any available units?
8409 PLACIDA ROAD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8409 PLACIDA ROAD have?
Some of 8409 PLACIDA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8409 PLACIDA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8409 PLACIDA ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8409 PLACIDA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8409 PLACIDA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 8409 PLACIDA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8409 PLACIDA ROAD does offer parking.
Does 8409 PLACIDA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8409 PLACIDA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8409 PLACIDA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8409 PLACIDA ROAD has a pool.
Does 8409 PLACIDA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8409 PLACIDA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8409 PLACIDA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8409 PLACIDA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8409 PLACIDA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8409 PLACIDA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
