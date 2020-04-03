All apartments in Rotonda
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

430 ROTONDA CIRCLE

430 Rotonda Circle · (941) 815-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

430 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda, FL 33947
Pinehurst

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 1,800/month. This beautifully decorated, well-appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home is in highly sought-after Rotonda West. This home sits on an oversized lot and is just minutes from the 5 golf courses within the community. The split floor plan features a formal living room and dining room, as well as a spacious family room right off the kitchen - perfect for entertaining and socializing with friends and family! The master bedroom has a king bed, bedroom #2 has a queen bed, and there are twin beds in bedroom #3. The sparkling waters of the electrically-heated pool can be seen from nearly every room in the home. The kitchen features attractive granite countertops with a breakfast bar large enough for 4! Both the master bedroom and bedroom #2 have private access to the lanai through pocket sliding glass doors. The 2nd bathroom functions as "cabana" pool bath. The owner has provided a gas barbeque grill and bicycles for your enjoyment. Rotonda West has walking trails, tennis courts, and a new community center, and you are within a 15-20 minute drive to nearby beaches, excellent restaurants, world-class fishing, boating, and so much more. Wi-fi internet included. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE have any available units?
430 ROTONDA CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE have?
Some of 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
430 ROTONDA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 ROTONDA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
