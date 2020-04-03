4 MARINER LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Calling all snow birds, fresh to the market and open for Winter of 2019/2020! Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape. Do not forget to pack your golf clubs because the community is surrounded by 5 golf courses catering to the novice and professional alike. After a hard day of play, this home provides the perfect backdrop for a wonderful Winter retreat. With 1800 sq ft of well appointed living space, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home can comfortably accommodate 2 couples. Phone your best friends and start making memories. Great natural light throughout. Throw open the sliders and move your living space outdoors. The lanai is expansive and provides well for entertainment. Plenty of room for those who prefer to sip their pina coladas in the sun and plenty of space under shade. Light up the grill and let the festivities begin. Rest assure most of your meals will be served outside. The pool is heated and remains comfortable year round. Unrestricted view of the freshwater canal behind where nature abounds. The home is fully equipped with all the comforts of home including cable, Internet and much more. The beautiful Gulf beaches of Manasota Key are a short car ride away. Rotonda is a friendly community where it's guests look forward to returning year after year. Booked February 01-March 31, 2020 Call for available dates.