Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

4 MARINER LANE

4 Mariner Lane · (941) 468-1964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Mariner Lane, Rotonda, FL 33947
Pinehurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1811 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Calling all snow birds, fresh to the market and open for Winter of 2019/2020! Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape. Do not forget to pack your golf clubs because the community is surrounded by 5 golf courses catering to the novice and professional alike. After a hard day of play, this home provides the perfect backdrop for a wonderful Winter retreat. With 1800 sq ft of well appointed living space, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home can comfortably accommodate 2 couples. Phone your best friends and start making memories. Great natural light throughout. Throw open the sliders and move your living space outdoors. The lanai is expansive and provides well for entertainment. Plenty of room for those who prefer to sip their pina coladas in the sun and plenty of space under shade. Light up the grill and let the festivities begin. Rest assure most of your meals will be served outside. The pool is heated and remains comfortable year round. Unrestricted view of the freshwater canal behind where nature abounds. The home is fully equipped with all the comforts of home including cable, Internet and much more. The beautiful Gulf beaches of Manasota Key are a short car ride away. Rotonda is a friendly community where it's guests look forward to returning year after year. Booked February 01-March 31, 2020 Call for available dates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 MARINER LANE have any available units?
4 MARINER LANE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 MARINER LANE have?
Some of 4 MARINER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 MARINER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4 MARINER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 MARINER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4 MARINER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 4 MARINER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4 MARINER LANE does offer parking.
Does 4 MARINER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 MARINER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 MARINER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4 MARINER LANE has a pool.
Does 4 MARINER LANE have accessible units?
No, 4 MARINER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 MARINER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 MARINER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 MARINER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 MARINER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
