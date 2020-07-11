/
apartments with washer dryer
186 Apartments for rent in Redington Shores, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
18304 GULF BOULEVARD
18304 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1025 sqft
Wrap Around Balcony with Spectacular Panoramic Gulf and Beach Views! Tastefully updated with chic coastal décor this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo features everything you need for a relaxing stay at the beach.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
170 174TH AVENUE E
170 174th Avenue, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach Community Seasonal rental, nicely furnished, utilities included! Fenced & Pet Friendly! Six month minimum rental includes tax and utilities. Beautiful ground floor unit of two family home.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
17735 GULF BOULEVARD
17735 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1995 sqft
WATERFRONT & FURNISHED TURN KEY! REDINGTON SHORES YACHT AND TENNIS CLUB RENTAL, highly desirable COMMUNITY will be your perfect beach escape! Upon entering you will see an open floor plan.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1843 sqft
Don't miss this beauty! Custom updates, new paint, carpet, granite counter tops and new appliances, Rare 4 bed, 2 bath with over-sized 2 car garage and Large back yard.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16308 GULF BLVD #304
16308 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1065 sqft
16308 GULF BLVD #304 Available 10/01/20 2/2 Beach Vacation rental - Gulf of Mexico Ocean and Beach- The Breakers - Looking for guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4 163RD AVENUE
4 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
560 sqft
This gorgeous one bedroom apartment is directly across the street from the beach. It features tons of storage with three walk in closets. There full kitchen with dishwasher, range and refrigerator.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
13600 PARK BOULEVARD
13600 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3044 sqft
Renovated and Ready June 1st! Exceptional Custom Built Home over 3,000 SF of Amazing Living Space. All New Bathrooms, Lighting, Fresh Paint and More.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
104 163RD AVENUE
104 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1108 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home just a few blocks from the beach! This home has an open floor plan and nice Terrazzo flooring throughout. The kitchen is remodeled and includes white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & dining room.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
19418 GULF BLVD
19418 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1425 sqft
DIRECT WATER FRONT Condo! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets or beach view from your Living Room, Master Bedroom or Gulf Front Balcony that is the entire width of this furnished unit.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
18700 GULF BOULEVARD
18700 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
3015 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! STILL AVAILABLE FOR JAN through APRIL 2019!!!! This small 10 unit complex is private and quiet plus the unit has its own PRIVATE elevator.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
16500 GULF BOULEVARD
16500 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1826 sqft
Available for off season Sept-November for $4000!!!Also available April 2020 for $5000! Absolutely perfect North Redington Beach short term rental.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
18400 GULF BOULEVARD
18400 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Avail. 2021 season with a 3 Month Min. lease. Fully furnished, 2BR/2BA condo in the Beach Cottages of Indian Shores. Awesome South view of the Gulf of Mexico. Beautifully decorated. Fully furnished and turn key.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
151 148th Ave E Unit 1
151 148th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
Madeira Beach 1/1 Duplex Home Awaits YOU! Adorably furnished home with a full-size couch, sitting chairs with end tables and coffee table as well as a small entertainment center complete with a small flatscreen T.V.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
179 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
430 sqft
1st Floor, Very Clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath Furnished Condo with Boat Slip #42 at desired Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This annual rental unit comes fully furnished, and you couldn't ask for a more convenient location.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
107 13TH AVENUE
107 13th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Updated 2 Bed/ 1 bath apartment with in-unit washer and dryer. Steps from Indian Rocks beach and many dining options. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Bathroom was recently updated as well.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
11276 KAPOK GRAND CIRCLE
11276 Kapok Grand Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1332 sqft
Kapok Grand, a gated community with a range of amenities, closeness to the Beaches, pet friendly, and much more offers an in-style living all year round. Enjoy this beautifully updated townhome and take advantage of this paradise.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
512 2ND STREET
512 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Waterfront 2/2 condo just a couple blocks from the beach! This condo features an open & split floor plan! Both bedrooms and bathrooms are about the same size & bathrooms are located right next to the bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
7125 102ND LANE
7125 102nd Lane, Seminole, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1885 sqft
There's room to roam in this lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome located in lovely Bayou Grande.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
19829 GULF BOULEVARD
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1390 sqft
Completely furnished and turn-key including some of the utilities. Pool, fishing pier and beach access open. 2 bed 2 bath almost 1400 sq ft split plan with water views.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue - C
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Welcome to Largo Fl , Beautiful home 1 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Water, sewer, trash included. -Washer/dryer included.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
8950 Park Boulevard North - 705
8950 Park Boulevard North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
Welcome to Seminole, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 2 bath. - Close to beaches, shopping and other amenities. - Furniture is optional. -Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility. -Sorry no pets. _Washer Dryer included.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2075 sqft
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms.
