17408 GULF BOULEVARD
17408 GULF BOULEVARD

17408 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

17408 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
lobby
Enjoy breath taking views of The Gulf of Mexico from this exquisite beach front condo featuring 2 bedrooms 2 baths and 1450 square feet! In addition to the panoramic views from this 2nd floor gem, the interior of the unit has been renovated to the highest standards. Some of the luxurious features and finishes in this new contemporary interior design, include new high impact windows throughout, granite counter/vanity tops, stainless steel appliances, new paint, new flooring, custom decorative tile work, closet organizers, and a new full size stackable washer and dryer. The Club Redington offers it's residences a first class community equipped with a recently updated & secured lobby, covered parking, club house, fitness center, additional private storage down stairs, and a Gulf front pool and sun deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17408 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
17408 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Shores, FL.
What amenities does 17408 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 17408 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17408 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
17408 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17408 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 17408 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 17408 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 17408 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 17408 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17408 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17408 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 17408 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 17408 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 17408 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 17408 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17408 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17408 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17408 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
