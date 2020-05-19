17408 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Enjoy breath taking views of The Gulf of Mexico from this exquisite beach front condo featuring 2 bedrooms 2 baths and 1450 square feet! In addition to the panoramic views from this 2nd floor gem, the interior of the unit has been renovated to the highest standards. Some of the luxurious features and finishes in this new contemporary interior design, include new high impact windows throughout, granite counter/vanity tops, stainless steel appliances, new paint, new flooring, custom decorative tile work, closet organizers, and a new full size stackable washer and dryer. The Club Redington offers it's residences a first class community equipped with a recently updated & secured lobby, covered parking, club house, fitness center, additional private storage down stairs, and a Gulf front pool and sun deck.