170 174TH AVENUE E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Beach Community Seasonal rental, nicely furnished, utilities included! Fenced & Pet Friendly! Six month minimum rental includes tax and utilities.

Beautiful ground floor unit of two family home. Located in quiet community of Redington Shores, FL just a 3-5 minute walk to beautiful Gulf Beach. Two master suites with baths, large well equipped kitchen, washer/dryer. Very clean with modern appliances, easy to clean tile floors, central heat and a/c, pull out bed in living room. Sleeps 6 total, cable/internet, water and electric included. Flat screen TVs in bedrooms and living room. Nicely furnished including towels and linens. New to market, hurry don't miss out on this summer or winter seasonal gem.