All apartments in Redington Shores
Find more places like 170 174TH AVENUE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redington Shores, FL
/
170 174TH AVENUE E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:13 PM

170 174TH AVENUE E

170 174th Avenue · (727) 452-0977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redington Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

170 174th Avenue, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Beach Community Seasonal rental, nicely furnished, utilities included! Fenced & Pet Friendly! Six month minimum rental includes tax and utilities.
Beautiful ground floor unit of two family home. Located in quiet community of Redington Shores, FL just a 3-5 minute walk to beautiful Gulf Beach. Two master suites with baths, large well equipped kitchen, washer/dryer. Very clean with modern appliances, easy to clean tile floors, central heat and a/c, pull out bed in living room. Sleeps 6 total, cable/internet, water and electric included. Flat screen TVs in bedrooms and living room. Nicely furnished including towels and linens. New to market, hurry don't miss out on this summer or winter seasonal gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 174TH AVENUE E have any available units?
170 174TH AVENUE E has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 170 174TH AVENUE E have?
Some of 170 174TH AVENUE E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 174TH AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
170 174TH AVENUE E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 174TH AVENUE E pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 174TH AVENUE E is pet friendly.
Does 170 174TH AVENUE E offer parking?
No, 170 174TH AVENUE E does not offer parking.
Does 170 174TH AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 174TH AVENUE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 174TH AVENUE E have a pool?
No, 170 174TH AVENUE E does not have a pool.
Does 170 174TH AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 170 174TH AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 170 174TH AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 174TH AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 174TH AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 170 174TH AVENUE E has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 170 174TH AVENUE E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redington Shores 2 BedroomsRedington Shores Apartments with Pool
Redington Shores Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedington Shores Furnished Apartments
Redington Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL
Cheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity