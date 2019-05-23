All apartments in Quail Ridge
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:35 AM

15764 Stable Run Dr

15764 Stable Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15764 Stable Run Drive, Quail Ridge, FL 34610
Lone Star Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with Den! Den could be used as third bedroom! Townhome features Laminate and tile through out. kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Drink your morning coffee on the screened in lanai with view of preserve. Extra storage on lanai and under stairs. Both master and the second bedroom have large walk-in closets. Washer/Dryer upstairs. Waster, sewer, trash, grounds keeping included. Community Pool!! Small dogs and cats welcome. Home is close to Expressway, Shopping, Dinning, Entertainment. Suncoast Trail is seconds from your door!! This townhome will not last on the market long. Call today to schedule showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15764 Stable Run Dr have any available units?
15764 Stable Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quail Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 15764 Stable Run Dr have?
Some of 15764 Stable Run Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15764 Stable Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15764 Stable Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15764 Stable Run Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15764 Stable Run Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15764 Stable Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15764 Stable Run Dr offers parking.
Does 15764 Stable Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15764 Stable Run Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15764 Stable Run Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15764 Stable Run Dr has a pool.
Does 15764 Stable Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 15764 Stable Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15764 Stable Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15764 Stable Run Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15764 Stable Run Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15764 Stable Run Dr has units with air conditioning.
