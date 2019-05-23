15764 Stable Run Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with Den! Den could be used as third bedroom! Townhome features Laminate and tile through out. kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Drink your morning coffee on the screened in lanai with view of preserve. Extra storage on lanai and under stairs. Both master and the second bedroom have large walk-in closets. Washer/Dryer upstairs. Waster, sewer, trash, grounds keeping included. Community Pool!! Small dogs and cats welcome. Home is close to Expressway, Shopping, Dinning, Entertainment. Suncoast Trail is seconds from your door!! This townhome will not last on the market long. Call today to schedule showing!