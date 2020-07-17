All apartments in Quail Ridge
Find more places like 12201 Deertrack Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Quail Ridge, FL
/
12201 Deertrack Loop
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12201 Deertrack Loop

12201 Deertrack Loop · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12201 Deertrack Loop, Quail Ridge, FL 34610
Lone Star Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12201 Deertrack Loop Spring Hill FL · Avail. now

$1,524

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1481 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,481 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5907227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12201 Deertrack Loop have any available units?
12201 Deertrack Loop has a unit available for $1,524 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12201 Deertrack Loop have?
Some of 12201 Deertrack Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12201 Deertrack Loop currently offering any rent specials?
12201 Deertrack Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12201 Deertrack Loop pet-friendly?
No, 12201 Deertrack Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quail Ridge.
Does 12201 Deertrack Loop offer parking?
Yes, 12201 Deertrack Loop offers parking.
Does 12201 Deertrack Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12201 Deertrack Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12201 Deertrack Loop have a pool?
Yes, 12201 Deertrack Loop has a pool.
Does 12201 Deertrack Loop have accessible units?
No, 12201 Deertrack Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 12201 Deertrack Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12201 Deertrack Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 12201 Deertrack Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12201 Deertrack Loop has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12201 Deertrack Loop?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLJasmine Estates, FLHernando Beach, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOdessa, FL
New Port Richey, FLPort Richey, FLTrinity, FLSouth Brooksville, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLKeystone, FLCheval, FLBrooksville, FLElfers, FLEast Lake, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity