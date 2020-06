Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021** Wake up every morning on the 6th floor with a truly amazing view looking out over the Caloosahatchee River. This unit being a corner unit has two separate balconies - both with amazing water views, the large main balcony faces West to see postcard-worthy sunsets and the side balcony faces the North overlooking the Sanibel Harbour Yacht Club. You also have direct access to the main balcony from the master bedroom. The open feel this unit has will allow you to cook in the kitchen with a large direct view of the waterway. The master bedroom is extremely spacious with a large bathroom with a walk-in closet and an additional space just outside the bathroom. The second bedroom is large and features two single beds with space to still move around. The unit comes completely furnished and turn-key ready - just bring your personal belongings! Flat screens in all rooms. Washer & Dryer in unit. Enjoy beautifully maintained grounds and amenities including 3 fishing piers, pool, spa and tennis complimented by onsite property management.