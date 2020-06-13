/
/
punta rassa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 PM
285 Apartments for rent in Punta Rassa, FL📍
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
14881 Canaan DR
14881 Canaan Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available DECEMBER 2020 & JANUARY 2021 FOR$4400 + 11.5% sales tax. NO ANNUAL RENTAL.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17080 Harbour Point DR
17080 Harbour Pointe Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
11th Floor extra large condo open month of February 2021. MONTHLY ONLY. (Rented Jan & March 2021). SANIBEL HARBOUR TOWERS RESORT STYLE LIVING in a Upscale renovated Gulf Frontage on the sand condo.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
15021 Punta Rassa RD
15021 Punta Rassa Road, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1167 sqft
**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021** Wake up every morning on the 6th floor with a truly amazing view looking out over the Caloosahatchee River.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Rassa
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5912 Tarpon Gardens CIR
5912 Tarpon Gardens Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Seasonal or Off Season Rental Available. Beautifully upgraded first floor corner unit Carnage Home located in Gated community Tarpon Point.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
16751 Davis RD
16751 Davis Rd, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
16801 Sanibel Sunset CT
16801 Sanibel Sunset Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
This beautiful, newly redone 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, 1st floor unit is Our Hidden Piece of Paradise! Located within walking distance of Sanibel Outlets and Bunche Beach and just a short drive from Ft. Myers Beach, Sanibel and Capitva Islands.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
16881 Davis RD
16881 Davis Road, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Adorable ground floor 2bed/1 bath available in Davis Woods! Fully furnished turnkey, super clean, bright condo with community pool and tennis. Bike to Bunche Beach and Sanibel Outlets, minutes to Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
13408 Pine Needle LN
13408 Pine Needle Ln, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Minutes to Sanibel Island Bridge. Contemporary 2/2 duplex with screened lanai & sgl car garage. Great room, Breakfast bar. New floor covering & paint upon current tenant moving out. Current lease expires June 30, 2020
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
20071 Sanibel View CIR
20071 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
VACATION VILLA DONNA.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
6021 Silver King BLVD
6021 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Enjoy living the resort dream! The accommodations feature over 3000SF of living area with 3 terraces, private 2-car garage parking and private elevator lobby entrance. Three bedrooms in a split plan all with full en-suite baths.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
20021 Sanibel View CIR
20021 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
THIS IS A 3/2/2 CONDO COMPLEX NEXT TO BEACH AREAS. BUNCHE BEACH LESS THAN A MILE AWAY. FT MYERS BEACH LESS THAN 3 MILES AWAY AND SANIBEL SAME DIRECTION. SHOPPING AREAS AND WILDLIFE SANCTUARY. TASTEFULLY DECORATED.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
6061 Silver King BLVD
6061 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
AMAZING VIEWS in beautiful Tarpon Landings at Tarpon Point Marina!! Upon entering this beautifully decorated condo from your private elevator foyer, that's the first thing you'll want to check out!! You have 3 balconies from which you can take in
Results within 5 miles of Punta Rassa
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
15417 Bellamar CIR
15417 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open for January, February & March, Season 2021, $3200 inc tax. 3 month minimum. Beautiful renovation and decor & furnishings. Top floor, 2nd level, no elevator but very quiet. End sunny retreat.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12701 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1804
12701 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2366 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bathroom Vacation Rental - Gorgeous bedroom, 3 bathroom rental available for January! This unit is fully furnished and ready for vacation.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15360 Bellamar Circle, 3523
15360 Bellamar Cir 3523, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1043 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - This turnkey second floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Just steps to the pool and clubhouse and only minutes to the beach.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Middle Gulf Drive
1 Unit Available
Sanibel Beach Club
626 Nerita Street, Sanibel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ENJOY A WEEK ON A BEAUTIFUL ISLAND This condo is located on beautiful Sanibel Island at the Sanibel Beach Club and is available the week of July 18-25, 2020. First come first serve.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621
15550 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1809 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen bed and two twin beds.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, 103
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1152 sqft
Mandolin Bay - Beach Retreat at Mandolin Bay Beautiful first floor, two bedroom, two bath condo in gated community with pool, spa, clubhouse and fitness center. All this located between the beaches of Sanibel/Captiva and Ft.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5235 Tamiami Ct
5235 Tamiami Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1273 sqft
POOL HOME WITH SAILBOAT ACCESS - 2 Bed/ 2 bath pool home with sailboat access. Spacious living area. Sorry No pets. Property Manager- Yami Martinez Click the link below to set up a self-tour. https://homes.rently.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1729 Beach Pkwy 101
1729 Beach Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Beach Parkway 2/2 for lease 1400.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Punta Rassa rentals listed on Apartment List is $6,170.
Some of the colleges located in the Punta Rassa area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Punta Rassa from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Port Charlotte.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLFort Myers Beach, FLSt. James City, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL