Progress Village, FL
8457 Quarter Horse Dr
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

8457 Quarter Horse Dr

8457 Quarter Horse Drive · No Longer Available
Progress Village
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

8457 Quarter Horse Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578
Sanctuary At Oak Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Big 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home available now. Nice community with access to a community pool & playground. Walking in, the home opens up to a large great room with vaulted ceilings and tile. Tile is also in the large Kitchen that includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, oven and microwave as well as access to the fenced in backyard through glass sliders. New laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage with your washer and dryer hook ups. Pets may be considered with additional pet rent and security deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities, trash and cable / internet.

$50 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8457 Quarter Horse Dr have any available units?
8457 Quarter Horse Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8457 Quarter Horse Dr have?
Some of 8457 Quarter Horse Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8457 Quarter Horse Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8457 Quarter Horse Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8457 Quarter Horse Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8457 Quarter Horse Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8457 Quarter Horse Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8457 Quarter Horse Dr offers parking.
Does 8457 Quarter Horse Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8457 Quarter Horse Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8457 Quarter Horse Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8457 Quarter Horse Dr has a pool.
Does 8457 Quarter Horse Dr have accessible units?
No, 8457 Quarter Horse Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8457 Quarter Horse Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8457 Quarter Horse Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8457 Quarter Horse Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8457 Quarter Horse Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
