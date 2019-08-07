All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated August 7 2019

8105 Ash Avenue

8105 Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8105 Ash Avenue, Progress Village, FL 33619
Progress Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Quaint 4/1 Ranch Style Home in East Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Quaint 4/1 ranch style East Tampa with central air and heat. Property features ceramic tiles in kitchen, bath, living room and in all 4 bedrooms. large family room with lots of natural light. Large Laundry room with Washer and Dryer hookup and Large fence front and backyard. Property is convenient to bus lines. Westfield Mall and downtown Tampa.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.

(RLNE5021224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 Ash Avenue have any available units?
8105 Ash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
Is 8105 Ash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8105 Ash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 Ash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8105 Ash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8105 Ash Avenue offer parking?
No, 8105 Ash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8105 Ash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8105 Ash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 Ash Avenue have a pool?
No, 8105 Ash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8105 Ash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8105 Ash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 Ash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8105 Ash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8105 Ash Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8105 Ash Avenue has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

