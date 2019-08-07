8105 Ash Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint 4/1 Ranch Style Home in East Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Quaint 4/1 ranch style East Tampa with central air and heat. Property features ceramic tiles in kitchen, bath, living room and in all 4 bedrooms. large family room with lots of natural light. Large Laundry room with Washer and Dryer hookup and Large fence front and backyard. Property is convenient to bus lines. Westfield Mall and downtown Tampa.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.



(RLNE5021224)