6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE

NOT a traditional rental- This is a lease purchase/ lease option only

The perfect maintenance-free townhome awaits you in the highly sought-after Oak Creek community located just minutes from downtown Tampa and right off the I-75! This fantastic pond-front unit is just down the street from Ippolito Elementary School and offers 1,240 of living space with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and comes with 2 parking spaces. Enjoy a spacious Living Room with open Kitchen overlooking the rear pond featuring a breakfast bar and sliding glass door to the back patio. The open-plan layout is perfect for entertaining family and friends, but also makes for a perfect space for unwinding after a long day. Upstairs you’ll find a conveniently located Laundry Room as well as two generous bedrooms – each with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets making for truly private retreats. The Oak Creek lifestyle is perfect for those who are seeking low-maintenance living without sacrificing on amenities! The plentiful recreational facilities which include a community pool and outdoor entertainment area, as well as a long list of extras including trash service, water service, exterior and yard maintenance, and pest control. This is a wonderful opportunity that rarely makes itself available – call to schedule a showing before it passes you by!