Progress Village, FL
6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE

6911 Towering Spruce Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6911 Towering Spruce Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
NOT a traditional rental- This is a lease purchase/ lease option only
The perfect maintenance-free townhome awaits you in the highly sought-after Oak Creek community located just minutes from downtown Tampa and right off the I-75! This fantastic pond-front unit is just down the street from Ippolito Elementary School and offers 1,240 of living space with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and comes with 2 parking spaces. Enjoy a spacious Living Room with open Kitchen overlooking the rear pond featuring a breakfast bar and sliding glass door to the back patio. The open-plan layout is perfect for entertaining family and friends, but also makes for a perfect space for unwinding after a long day. Upstairs you’ll find a conveniently located Laundry Room as well as two generous bedrooms – each with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets making for truly private retreats. The Oak Creek lifestyle is perfect for those who are seeking low-maintenance living without sacrificing on amenities! The plentiful recreational facilities which include a community pool and outdoor entertainment area, as well as a long list of extras including trash service, water service, exterior and yard maintenance, and pest control. This is a wonderful opportunity that rarely makes itself available – call to schedule a showing before it passes you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have any available units?
6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have?
Some of 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6911 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

