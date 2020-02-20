All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:11 AM

5012 South 87th Street

5012 South 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5012 South 87th Street, Progress Village, FL 33619
Progress Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Roomy 4BR 1BA single family Tampa home features beautiful ceramic tiling throughout, a chef's kitchen with wood cabinetry and beautiful countertops, custom bathroom vanities and counters. The home is situated on a large lot with a walkout to a private backyard. Close to all shopping and transportation. Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Progress Village
Spoto High School
Giunta Middle School
Ippolito Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 South 87th Street have any available units?
5012 South 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
Is 5012 South 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5012 South 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 South 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5012 South 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 5012 South 87th Street offer parking?
No, 5012 South 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5012 South 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 South 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 South 87th Street have a pool?
No, 5012 South 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5012 South 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 5012 South 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 South 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5012 South 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5012 South 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5012 South 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
