apartments with pool
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:42 PM
30 Apartments for rent in Port St. John, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7200 N Highway 1
7200 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished unit available for a 6 month minimum contract. Centrally located just a short walk from grocery shopping and local restaurants. Located right on the river.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
224 Fecco Street
224 Fecco Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Updated home with three bedrooms and two baths. Features, living room, dining room & family room with updated kitchen. All rooms have ceiling fans, crown molding, large yard, screened patio and garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103
7220 N Highway 1, Port St. John, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1002 sqft
2BR/2BA WATERFRONT CONDO - This ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has a direct water view and is just steps away from the pool. Recent bathroom upgrades include vanities, mirrors and light fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Port St. John
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Williams Point Estates
420 Cougar Street
420 Cougar St, Sharpes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
BRAND NEW...never lived in 3/2/2 car garage home in amenity rich Panther Ridge community. Close to 95, beach, Cape Canaveral, 35 minutes from Orlando airport. Good nice private backyard, eat in kitchen, smart home and security system.
Results within 10 miles of Port St. John
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Canaveral
1707 Shore Drive
1707 Shore Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1711 sqft
Available July 1. Stunning 3 bed / 2 bath, waterfront pool home at over 1700 sqft on .23 acre. Screened pool, patio and porch and completely fenced-in back yard. Rent includes pool and lawn maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Adamson Creek
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1806 University Lane
1806 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
736 sqft
Ground floor one bedroom condo with screened porch and washer and dryer. View of the pond from the porch. Motorcycles are not permitted.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice two bedroom condo. HOA rules say one pet under 24 pounds.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
190 E Olmstead Drive
190 Olmstead Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1023 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED, PLEASE NO NOT ASK!! Fresh paint on cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, new counter tops in kitchen, 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo in waterfront condo community.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
300 S Sykes Creek Parkway
300 South Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1909 sqft
Direct Sykes Creek views! Eighth floor corner unit! Three bedroom two bath with gorgeous views of the Sykes Creek! Watch the sunrise, dolphins and manatees play and boats glide by! Split bedroom plan. Kitchen with breakfast nook.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Island Pointe
490 Sail Lane
490 Sail Ln, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3201 sqft
UPGRADES GALORE in this tastefully decorated, fully furnished, luxury PENTHOUSE in gated Island Pointe! Panoramic top floor views of the Indian River from any part of the wrap-around balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Heights
997 Harrison St
997 Harrison Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1206 sqft
Private, spacious town-home with beautiful updates. The owners have enclosed the patio area allowing for a large open space downstairs. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite counters an a large island.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1410 Huntington Lane
1410 Huntington Lane, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
55+ Condo with community pool. Beautifully updated condo overlooking lake. Come enjoy a serene setting while just minutes to shopping, beach and I95. One car private garage. Cable and Water included in the rent.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2465 S Washington Avenue
2465 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Come stay in this beautiful condo right on the Indian River and feel like you are right at home. This 2 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished unit is on the ground floor and has an amazing view! All you need to do is bring your clothes and food.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Rockledge Country Club Estates
1675 S Fiske Boulevard
1675 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1122 sqft
Welcome to Casa Verde! WATER, BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET (WIFI) is already included in this Rent.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Catalina Isle Estates
465 Sundoro Ct
465 Sundoro Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move in ready and completely renovated!!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom canal pool home. Located in the heart of Merritt Island. A must see!!! Brand new kitchen cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 year old AC and new roof in 2017.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Plantation Oaks of Brevard
2103 Raleigh Drive
2103 Raleigh Dr, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3055 sqft
This is a nice 4 bedroom/3 1/2 bath house in Plantation Oaks. House is equipped with carpet and tile. Big kitchen with island and screened in porch.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3082 Sir Hamilton Circle
3082 Sir Hamilton Circle, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
960 sqft
Ground floor, two bedroom, one bathroom condo located in Camelot Estates. This unit has had a few updates over the last couple of years such as wood laminate floors for the main living/dining room and in both of the bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1706 University Lane
1706 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Well maintained 2/2 unit on the first floor with screened patio. Located near major highways, great access to the beaches, restaurants & Disney.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4129 Cedar Creek Circle
4129 Cedar Creek Circle, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
You'll Be Impressed With This Beautiful Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath GROUND FLOOR Unit In The Gated BELLA VITA Condo Community.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Island Crossings
1174 Potomac Drive
1174 Potomac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1615 sqft
Clean, move-in ready home in quiet development near Kelly Park with easy access to the Beachline, shopping, Port Canaveral. Association mows the front lawn, tenant mows the back.Hot Tub being removed
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Catalina Isle Estates
410 Mauna Loa Court
410 Mauna Loa Court, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1848 sqft
Great Waterfront Pool home in a very nice and quite neighborhood. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is centrally located in the most convenient location of Merritt Island.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
1890 Knox McRae Drive
1890 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
This is a beautiful two bedroom two bathroom unit with full furnishings. This unit can be rented long term or short term. If rented less than 6 months there is 12% sales tax.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1695 Harrison Street
1695 Harrison Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
915 sqft
What a fantastic Condo to live in! This unit is located across the street from a grocery store and seconds from a banking center. There is also a screened in porch and pool!
