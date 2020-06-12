Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM

55 Apartments for rent in Port St. John, FL with garage

Port St. John apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
224 Fecco Street
224 Fecco Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Updated home with three bedrooms and two baths. Features, living room, dining room & family room with updated kitchen. All rooms have ceiling fans, crown molding, large yard, screened patio and garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
6780 Sandhill Drive
6780 Sandhill Drive, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
Check out this lovely rental home on a wooded lot. Enjoy the large screened porch and make relaxing in your backyard easy. Home is located on a quiet street.

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4269 Piedras Street
4269 Piedras Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1375 sqft
NO smoking. First, last and security required for move in unless credit score is 700 or above. $75 lease preparation fee. $75 application fee per adult applicant. Completely remodeled home in 2016. Move in condition.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4295 Kings Highway
4295 Kings Highway, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2020 sqft
This beautifully maintained home is ready for you! Huge open floor plan, full living and dining room, indoor laundry and over sized 2 car garage will fit all your need. Large shed outback and fenced in yard.

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4980 Carter Street
4980 Carter Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Central location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port St John. Easy commute to the Space Center, Titusville or Cocoa. Relax in the living room or watch TV in the family room. Spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Port St. John

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge
1 Unit Available
5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue
5550 Meadow Oaks Drive, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2083 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage with 2,083 sq. ft. of living space. This home features a great open floor plan with large eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast var. Formal living and dining room perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Imperial Estates
1 Unit Available
4830 Key Madeira Drive
4830 Key Madeira Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1138 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has a 1 car garage. There is a FL room with it's own AC. Fenced in backyard. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Imperial Estates
1 Unit Available
985 Glenda Drive
985 Glenda Drive, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1413 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage house. On a great corner lot with lots of vegetation. Newly updated and move in ready. There is a screened in porch and a shed. Lawn maintenance is included.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5610 Sisson Road
5610 Sisson Road, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
Nice 1/2 duplex with great yard and plenty of space. Two bedrooms, two baths with one car garage. Tenant to maintain water system.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cathedral Villas
1 Unit Available
2500 Saint Pauls Drive
2500 Saint Andrews Dr, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1165 sqft
Available March 21. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Electric and water included. 11 miles to KSC, easy access to Orlando, Beaches via S.R. 50 (Cheney Hwy), I 95, and U.S. 1.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge
1 Unit Available
5589 River Oaks Drive
5589 River Oaks Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1814 sqft
Terrific rental located near the aerospace hub of Titusville outside Space Coast Commerce Park. right off Grissom Pkwy in Meadowridge. 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan with large kitchen. Fully fenced yard. Ready for move in!

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
River Heights
1 Unit Available
112 Highview Drive
112 Highview Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1945 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home tucked away in the River Heights community along Indian River Drive! This home has been completely remodeled, including a new roof in 2017, hurricane impact windows, new kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, new

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
5950 Acme Avenue
5950 Acme Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1348 sqft
Here's your chance to live in a almost new, custom home with no HOA! This 3 bed / 2 bath home is centrally located in Pt. St. John.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
6209 Gayle Drive
6209 Gayle Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage split plan home in Port St. John. Short drive to I-95. Vaulted ceiling with ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, glass-top stove with hood, and dishwasher.

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
4646 Janet Road
4646 Janet Road, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
QUIET COUNTRY SETTING ON OVER ONE ACRE LOT, WELL MAINTAINED HOME FEATURES TWO LARGE SCREEN PORCHES ON NORTH AND SOUTH SIDES OF HOUSE, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDES - OPEN PARKING ONLY - GARAGE IS NOT PART OF RENTAL AND USED BY OWNER,
Results within 10 miles of Port St. John

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
410 Mauna Loa Court
410 Mauna Loa Court, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1848 sqft
Great Waterfront Pool home in a very nice and quite neighborhood. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is centrally located in the most convenient location of Merritt Island.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riviera Isles
1 Unit Available
1775 Larchmont Court
1775 Larchmont Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2607 sqft
Stunning and serene! This Bahamian-style waterfront pool home has been completely updated to create a resort-like atmosphere that's sure to give you vacation vibes everyday.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
93 Brevard Avenue
93 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3341 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Adamson Creek
1 Unit Available
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Barony Estates
1 Unit Available
121 Darwin Avenue
121 Darwin Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
3/2 home with living room and dining area, large family room/great room ideal for entertaining. Newly painted inside and out, new flooring in bedrooms. 1 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Luna Heights
1 Unit Available
1015 N Mars Court
1015 North Mars Court, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1424 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths very clean freshly painted with tile flooring through out.2 car Garage with a large back yard in North Titusville move in readySmaill pet Friendly

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Plantation Oaks of Brevard
1 Unit Available
2103 Raleigh Drive
2103 Raleigh Dr, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3055 sqft
This is a nice 4 bedroom/3 1/2 bath house in Plantation Oaks. House is equipped with carpet and tile. Big kitchen with island and screened in porch.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian River Residence
1 Unit Available
3205 S Washington Avenue
3205 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2200 sqft
Amazing Direct Indian River Front, 8th floor condo. This unit is complete with a large balcony for dramatic views of the river and sunrises. Spacious with 2200 living square feet includes 3bdrm/3ba plus den/office.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Port St. John, FL

Port St. John apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

