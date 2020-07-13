Apartment List
/
FL
/
port salerno
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

84 Apartments for rent in Port Salerno, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Salerno apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1
4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
7 Bedrooms
$4,000
1906 sqft
This Seven Bedroom, Seven Bathroom Former Bed and Breakfast Has It All....Lush Landscaping ,Custom Goldfish Pond and Water Features, Gated Parking and Much More...

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2886 sqft
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5626 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
A great opportunity for a short term rental. Available May 15-Oct 31; 3 month minimum. This 2-story waterfront condo has amazing views of the "Crossroads" (St Lucie River, Intracoastal Waterway & Atlantic Ocean).
Results within 1 mile of Port Salerno

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6503 SE Spy Glass Lane
6503 Southeast Spy Glass Lane, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3076 sqft
Here's the perfect opportunity to spend the 2021 season at the exceptional Mariner Sands Country Club! Enjoy this extraordinary home and all that Mariner Sands has to offer. World class golf, tennis, club activities, fine and casual dining.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4992 SE Mariner Garden Circle
4992 Southeast Mariner Garden Circle, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1530 sqft
New Flooring throughout and interior paint. Perfect Location.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6789 SE Warwick Lane
6789 Southeast Warwick Lane, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1541 sqft
Come enjoy all that Summerfield has to offer - golf, tennis, pool, proximity to downtown Stuart and beaches - in this fully furnished and equipped three bedroom villa.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
6537 SE Federal Hwy Highway
6537 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
967 sqft
Upper 2/2 long term rental available , partial furnished, immaculate condition, washer dryer in unit , water included in rent, screened balcony, front porch, tree lined community, with pool area, bbq grills, commercial and recreational parking

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7191 SE Lillian Ct
7191 Southeast Lillian Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Perfect in every way, this 2BR, 1BA rental is in Duckwood, the best kept secret in Martin County! Tenant has use of community pool, billiards and more! 55 + community requires interview, credit check, first, last & security.

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.
Results within 5 miles of Port Salerno
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 98

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1055 SW Blue Water Way
1055 Southwest Blue Water Way, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2010 sqft
Bring your boat and come to live in this exceptional location in the very desirable community of Mariners Landing.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7956 SE Villa Circle
7956 Southeast Villa Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1026 sqft
Sought out after 2 bedroom/2bath Villa in the Heart of Hobe Sound. Villa of Hobe is a beautiful 55+ community. New roofs. New ext paint. Club house. Remodeled kitchen. All large tile on a diagonal. Front porch. Private rear screened porch. End unit.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
112 SW Otter Run Place
112 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
754 SE Trammell Trace
754 Southeast Trammel Trace, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2495 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home for rent or possible purchase. Fully furnished 4 bedroom 2 and a half baths with 2 car garage. All utilities included. Home has everything that you could possibly need. Home located at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3051 SE Aster Lane
3051 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1019 sqft
Upgraded w/ lakefront views. 2nd floor 2 br/2 bath with beautiful views of the lake. Private screened in lanai with views of palm trees and lake fountain. Fully functional kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive
3407 SW Sawgrass Villas Dr, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1620 sqft
Sawgrass Villas is a quiet subdivision of Key West Style Villas in a superb location. Rent includes water, sewer, basic cable, grounds maintenance and trash removal. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage in Palm City.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1124 SE 14th Street
1124 Southeast 14th Street, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1434 sqft
Terrific opportunity to rent a single family home in desirable Stuart. True three bedroom home is super clean and attractive. Plenty of room for trucks, kids and toys. Easy to show. Owner will consider allowing a pet on a case by case basis.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Boulevard
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
$1250 a month in Stuart for a 2/2! East Ocean Gardens on SE Ocean Blvd near Monterrey! Tile floors throughout and an enclosed Florida room overlook the pool. Ground floor with parking spot right in front. Freshly painted inside.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8088 SE Asaro Street
8088 Southeast Asaro Lane, Hobe Sound, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2203 sqft
Paradise found! Enjoy your Key West style get away. Located approximately 5 minutes to the beach and 20 minutes to downtown Stuart or Tequesta.

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
255 SW Walking Path
255 Southwest Walking Path, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2164 sqft
This beautiful Seasonal Rental is a 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse, located in a phenomenal sought after location and with recent growth in Stuart, this is a modest rental for this great, safe community, with great amenities.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1357 NE Ocean Blvd
1357 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1321 sqft
Beachfront living on South Hutchinson Island! Available now as an ANNUAL LEASE or seasonal lease is this 1252 Sq. Ft. with additional balcony. Ocean views from Oceanside 2floor hall windows.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
150 SE Four Winds Drive
150 Southeast Four Winds Drive, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1359 sqft
Beautiful turn key 2/2 condo on the St. Lucie River. Upgraded kitchen and baths (two master bathrooms). Completely furnished. New Floors throughout, new W/D, 2 wonderful patios with ijpact off of each bedroom. Small and friendly complex......
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Port Salerno, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Salerno apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Port Salerno 2 BedroomsPort Salerno 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Salerno 3 BedroomsPort Salerno Apartments with Balcony
Port Salerno Apartments with GaragePort Salerno Apartments with ParkingPort Salerno Apartments with PoolPort Salerno Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Port Salerno Dog Friendly ApartmentsPort Salerno Furnished ApartmentsPort Salerno Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FL
Riviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FL
North River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University