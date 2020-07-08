All apartments in Port Richey
Find more places like 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Richey, FL
/
8625 RAVENNA DRIVE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

8625 RAVENNA DRIVE

8625 Ravenna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Richey
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

8625 Ravenna Drive, Port Richey, FL 34668
Avila Bay Townhomes

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Under Construction. NO APPLICATION FEE AND 1/2 MONTH FREE RENT INCENTIVE( for limited time). Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly constructed 3 level townhome designed for entertaining and living. Desirable open floor plan, neutral tile flooring throughout the main living spaces and bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms, ceiling fans, faux wood blinds, upstairs laundry and more. There is ample storage space including tons of kitchen cabinet space, an Island and pantry. There is an over sized tandem garage and room for a boat or other toys The community is conveniently located to US 19, shopping, dining, walking distance to the water, nature trails, adjacent to Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park and multiple other parks and attractions nearby. Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! photos are of model home and may vary slightly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE have any available units?
8625 RAVENNA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
What amenities does 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE have?
Some of 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8625 RAVENNA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Richey.
Does 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8625 RAVENNA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668

Similar Pages

Port Richey 1 BedroomsPort Richey 2 Bedrooms
Port Richey Apartments with BalconyPort Richey Apartments with Parking
Port Richey Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College