Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

8621 Ravenna Drive

8621 Ravenna Drive · (813) 683-5191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8621 Ravenna Drive, Port Richey, FL 34668
Avila Bay Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8621 Ravenna Drive · Avail. Oct 1

$1,599

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
8621 Ravenna Drive Available 10/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fee!!! PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly constructed townhome with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, new counters, black appliances, and a split floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built-in shelving.

Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today!

*Photos are of model home and final product may vary

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). The application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived (for a limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

(RLNE5872954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8621 Ravenna Drive have any available units?
8621 Ravenna Drive has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8621 Ravenna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8621 Ravenna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8621 Ravenna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8621 Ravenna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8621 Ravenna Drive offer parking?
No, 8621 Ravenna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8621 Ravenna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8621 Ravenna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8621 Ravenna Drive have a pool?
No, 8621 Ravenna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8621 Ravenna Drive have accessible units?
No, 8621 Ravenna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8621 Ravenna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8621 Ravenna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8621 Ravenna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8621 Ravenna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
