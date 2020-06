8302 AQUILA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool putting green garage tennis court

AMAZING, WATERFRONT TOWNHOME, WITH PRIVATE DOCK & EASY ACCESS TO THE GULF OF MEXICO. REMODELED KITCHEN (IKEA CABINETS AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS). ALL NEW APPLIANCES (DARK GRAY STAINLESS). DINING/LIVING ROOM COMBO WITH REAL WOOD FLOORS, LIVING ROOM HAS HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS AND ACCESS TO BALCONY. GUEST BEDROOM ON SECOND FLOOR WITH WOOD FLOORS AND ACCESS TO PRIVATE BALCONY WITH WATERFRONT VIEW. GUEST BATH WITH TUB/SHOWER. STAIRS TO A THIRD FLOOR LOFT (PERFECT FOR OFFICE OR DEN). MASTER BEDROOM ON THE THIRD FLOOR WITH WOOD FLOORS, HIGH CEILING, WATERFRONT VIEW AND LARGE BATHROOM WITH HIS/HER SINKS AND LARGE WALK IN SHOWER. INDOOR LAUNDRY IN KITCHEN. LARGE GARAGE CAN FIT TWO-THREE CARS. FIRST FLOOR PATIO IN THE REAR OF THE GARAGE. 2014-NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY AC. 2014-HOT WATER HEATER, 2018-NEW ROOF, 2018- DOCK REFURBISHED (DOCK #1). COMMUNITY OFFERS 24 HOUR SECURITY, BOAT RAMP, TENNIS, POOL, PUTTING GREEN, WATERFRONT BOARD WALK AND FISHING PIER. CLUBHOUSE CLOSED FOR CONSTRUCTION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, WATER SPORTS, CASINO CRUISE, CHARTER FISHING, MEDICAL, GROCERY, HOSPITALS, PUBLIC BEACHES, RESTAURANTS, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN NEW PORT RICHEY, 20 MIN TO TARPON SPRINGS SPONGE DOCKS, 60 MIN TO CLEARWATER BEACH, 60 MIN TO TAMPA AIRPORT, TAMPA NIGHTLIFE, TAMPA CRUISE TERMINAL AND THEME PARKS, APPROX 90 MIN TO ORLANDO THEME PARKS. SMALL PET PERMITTED WITH NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE. AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15.

*LEASE WILL INCLUDE A FEW PIECES OF FURNITURE: MASTER BEDROOM FURNITURE AND LEATHER COUCH IN LOFT.