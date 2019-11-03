7811 CHASCO STREET

Amenities
This home is move in condition. The kitchen was completely gutted and rebuilt with beautiful granite counter tops and glass block back splash. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. In the 2nd bathroom there is a newer stacked washer and dryer. There is a living room and there is a large family room or den in the rear of the home, complete with a bar area for entertaining. All the flooring is ceramic tile, no carpet. There is a 1 car garage. Also, if boating is your hobby there is a community boat ramp to launch your boat. This home is definitely worth a look. Come see this lovely updated home before it is gone.