Last updated November 3 2019 at 8:52 AM

7811 CHASCO STREET

7811 Chasco Street · No Longer Available
Location

7811 Chasco Street, Port Richey, FL 34668
Bayou Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is move in condition. The kitchen was completely gutted and rebuilt with beautiful granite counter tops and glass block back splash. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. In the 2nd bathroom there is a newer stacked washer and dryer. There is a living room and there is a large family room or den in the rear of the home, complete with a bar area for entertaining. All the flooring is ceramic tile, no carpet. There is a 1 car garage. Also, if boating is your hobby there is a community boat ramp to launch your boat. This home is definitely worth a look. Come see this lovely updated home before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

