Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM

5124 Behms Ct

5124 Behms Court · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Behms Court, Port Richey, FL 34668
Palmdivision

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular home near parks Beaches fine dining & shopping, Yard & Pool Maint Inc. Conveniently located near the Pithlachascotee River (Cotee River) in a quaint location w/ over a third of an acre of property. Elevated construction w/ 3 full bedrooms, kitchen, 2 baths, Laundry & second story balcony w/ breathtaking views upstairs and oversized garage, additional pool bath, Bonus/Game & storage rooms downstairs along w/ a large screen enclosed patio, rear porch w/ built in Picnic table provide plenty of space for entertaining & outdoor events. Please note that the lower level of the home's contents cannot be insured as this is in flood plain. All appliances are included, side by side refrigerator, washer & dryer along with built in microwave, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Open floor plan w/ spacious kitchen & eating area overlooking the living room w/ fireplace & sliding door view to the balcony on the second floor. Split bedroom plan affords plenty of privacy and Master Bedroom has its own sliding doors to the second story balcony & walk in closets w/ attic access for storage. Spacious Master Bath has both a jet tub & separate shower. Spare bath has been recently remodeled w/ contemporary appointments. Lower level provides an oversized two car garage w/ separate garage doors & garage door openers along w/ keypad entry. Plenty of shelving and cabinetry for storage. Large park like lot has an above ground swimming pool w/ sun deck, storage shed & separate gated area for boat & toy storage.A MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Behms Ct have any available units?
5124 Behms Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
What amenities does 5124 Behms Ct have?
Some of 5124 Behms Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Behms Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Behms Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Behms Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Behms Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Behms Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Behms Ct offers parking.
Does 5124 Behms Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5124 Behms Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Behms Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5124 Behms Ct has a pool.
Does 5124 Behms Ct have accessible units?
No, 5124 Behms Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Behms Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 Behms Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5124 Behms Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5124 Behms Ct has units with air conditioning.
