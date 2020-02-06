5124 Behms Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spectacular home near parks Beaches fine dining & shopping, Yard & Pool Maint Inc. Conveniently located near the Pithlachascotee River (Cotee River) in a quaint location w/ over a third of an acre of property. Elevated construction w/ 3 full bedrooms, kitchen, 2 baths, Laundry & second story balcony w/ breathtaking views upstairs and oversized garage, additional pool bath, Bonus/Game & storage rooms downstairs along w/ a large screen enclosed patio, rear porch w/ built in Picnic table provide plenty of space for entertaining & outdoor events. Please note that the lower level of the home's contents cannot be insured as this is in flood plain. All appliances are included, side by side refrigerator, washer & dryer along with built in microwave, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Open floor plan w/ spacious kitchen & eating area overlooking the living room w/ fireplace & sliding door view to the balcony on the second floor. Split bedroom plan affords plenty of privacy and Master Bedroom has its own sliding doors to the second story balcony & walk in closets w/ attic access for storage. Spacious Master Bath has both a jet tub & separate shower. Spare bath has been recently remodeled w/ contemporary appointments. Lower level provides an oversized two car garage w/ separate garage doors & garage door openers along w/ keypad entry. Plenty of shelving and cabinetry for storage. Large park like lot has an above ground swimming pool w/ sun deck, storage shed & separate gated area for boat & toy storage.A MUST SEE