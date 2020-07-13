/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
122 Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL with pool
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,044
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Section 25
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.
Section 37
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON.
Section 34
313 Hinton St
313 Hinton Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1008 sqft
3/2/1 with heated pool Seasonal - 213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool . Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental. Heated Pool, Fenced Yard. Call for more information. Audra Pulaskie 941-218-1732 (RLNE5788506)
Section 6
101 Salem Avenue Northwest
101 Salem Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1451 sqft
Perfect Rent-to-Own Home on Sunrise Waterway! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this home on SALTWATER CANAL front! Perfect for your year-round home or a Winter retreat!! Situated on the Sunrise Waterway -- by boat its less than 10
Section 26
1435 Fringe Street
1435 Fringe Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1971 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Section 37
18119 Lake Worth Blvd
18119 Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Port Charlotte Pool home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845290)
2300 Aaron St. #109
2300 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
869 sqft
Annual furnished rental centrally located in Port Charlotte - • 55+ Community • First floor condo • Fully furnished ready to move in, annual rental only • 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom • Updated kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter tops • Open floor
3006 Caring Way #406
3006 Caring Way, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
904 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED- ANNUAL OR SEASONAL - * Suitable for medical professionals.
Section 37
4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE
4422 Mundella Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1993 sqft
Waterfront View, Large Pool and Privacy! This unique layout shows airy and bright. It provides 3+ bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a bonus room, pool (put in 2004), and a large living area with 10 ft.
2395 HARBOR BOULEVARD
2395 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1044 sqft
Newly Remodeled furnished seasonal rental in very friendly 55+ community. Second floor condo unit with elevator. Enjoy the community clubhouse and heated pool. All utilities are included. *4 Month Minimum*
Section 79
5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE
5087 Silver Bell Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2697 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. THREE MONTH MINIMUM. Beautiful sailboat waterfront home with heated pool and spa. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage with almost 2700 sq. ft. under air.
19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202
19505 Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST REDUCED!! This second floor 2/2 condo located in a nice community, Oaks III off Quesada in Port Charlotte. All fresh paint, very clean, screened balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or evening drink.
Section 79
18114 Avonsdale Circle
18114 Avonsdale Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard.
Section 44
17072 Ohara Dr
17072 Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2091 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 2BA Waterfront with Boat Dock in Port Charlotte Pool Service available for annual lease.
Section 79
18446 Van Nuys Circle
18446 Van Nuys Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1532 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW, SAILBOAT WATER, NO FIXED BRIDGES!! This single family home features a living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large Florida room and a 2 car garage.
Section 43
130 CREEK DRIVE SE
130 Creek Drive Southeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2705 sqft
WOW! Welcome home to the lap of luxury! This 2700 sqft home has everything you need to enjoy some R&R time. Large open areas perfect for entertainment, all the way back to the heated pool. Use of the dock is included in this extravagent get away.
Section 4
680 SHARON CIRCLE
680 Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1767 sqft
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1767 square foot home that has been updated within the past few years! This home offers laminate and tile flooring throughout. The laminate in the main area was just put in a year ago.
Section 37
18608 ALPHONSE CIRCLE
18608 Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1441 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED POOL HOME ON THE WATER. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath pool home with 1 Car Garage. Bright and airy floor plan with tile and bamboo flooring throughout home. Kitchen has all the essentials and a pass through window to lanai.
Section 15
23404 PEACHLAND BOULEVARD
23404 Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2023 sqft
This stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage furnished home is spacious with cathedral ceilings and an open floor plan! The home is close to shopping centers as well as the highway giving you ample day trip opportunities! Enjoy the day poolside
Section 8
1160 BARBOUR AVENUE
1160 Barbour Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1559 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 - NOVEMBER 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house will exceed your every expectation! Newer kitchen with granite counter tops, bathrooms, floorings and comfortable décor.
Section 96
473 RICOLD TERRACE
473 Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1044 sqft
***AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON***Cute 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage home with community pool . Features include a large eat in kitchen, livng room three bedroom and screen lanai off master bedroom. Close to Shopping , restaurants and more.
Section 79
19179 AVIATION COURT E
19179 Aviation Court, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, waterfront home is PARADISE found! Heated, saltwater pool with spacious, screened lanai overlooks private dock with 6,000 boat lift and the privacy of mangroves across from you.
