824 GISELE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

The Estates of Lake Hammock is a gorgeous waterfront community with community dock, walking trail and dog park. This home is complete with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. The Kitchen has a center island and overlooks the dining and family room. The master suite features a large bedroom and beautiful master bathroom with his and her sinks, shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The home is fully equipped with features like stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and oversized tile flooring downstairs in main areas and bathrooms. The home is also Solar. There is easy access to I-4, Walt Disney World, Bok Tower Gardens, Posner Park Shopping Mall, Hospitals and much more, it's easy to see why this area is growing fast!