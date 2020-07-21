All apartments in Polk County
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

824 GISELE COURT

824 Gisele Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

824 Gisele Ct, Polk County, FL 33844

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
dog park
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
The Estates of Lake Hammock is a gorgeous waterfront community with community dock, walking trail and dog park. This home is complete with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. The Kitchen has a center island and overlooks the dining and family room. The master suite features a large bedroom and beautiful master bathroom with his and her sinks, shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The home is fully equipped with features like stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and oversized tile flooring downstairs in main areas and bathrooms. The home is also Solar. There is easy access to I-4, Walt Disney World, Bok Tower Gardens, Posner Park Shopping Mall, Hospitals and much more, it's easy to see why this area is growing fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 GISELE COURT have any available units?
824 GISELE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 824 GISELE COURT have?
Some of 824 GISELE COURT's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 GISELE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
824 GISELE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 GISELE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 GISELE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 824 GISELE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 824 GISELE COURT offers parking.
Does 824 GISELE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 GISELE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 GISELE COURT have a pool?
No, 824 GISELE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 824 GISELE COURT have accessible units?
No, 824 GISELE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 824 GISELE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 GISELE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 GISELE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 GISELE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
