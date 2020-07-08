All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 6026 Norton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
6026 Norton Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:30 PM

6026 Norton Road

6026 Norton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6026 Norton Road, Polk County, FL 33809

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Very well maintained 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom duplex in North Lakeland. Off of Daughtery Road and US 98. Near Walmart. This home has all tile floors, lots of windows and inside laundry hookups. There is a concrete patio in the back that is perfect for grilling out. This home is available for immediate occupancy for you and your family. Please call today and request a private viewing before it is gone. Monthly rent is $995 with a security deposit of $1000. There is an application fee of $50 per adult. Total to move in funds are $1995.00. OCCUPIED til 7/1/2020, DO NOT DISTURB TENANT
Very well maintained 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom duplex in North Lakeland. Off of Daughtery Road and US 98. Near Walmart. This home has all tile floors, lots of windows and inside laundry hookups. There is a concrete patio in the back that is perfect for grilling out. This home is available for immediate occupancy for you and your family. Please call today and request a private viewing before it is gone. Monthly rent is $995 with a security deposit of $1000. There is an application fee of $50 per adult. Total to move in funds are $1995.00.
Land, Site, and Tax Inform

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6026 Norton Road have any available units?
6026 Norton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 6026 Norton Road have?
Some of 6026 Norton Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6026 Norton Road currently offering any rent specials?
6026 Norton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6026 Norton Road pet-friendly?
No, 6026 Norton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 6026 Norton Road offer parking?
Yes, 6026 Norton Road offers parking.
Does 6026 Norton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6026 Norton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6026 Norton Road have a pool?
No, 6026 Norton Road does not have a pool.
Does 6026 Norton Road have accessible units?
No, 6026 Norton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6026 Norton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6026 Norton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6026 Norton Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6026 Norton Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd
Highland City, FL 33812
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida