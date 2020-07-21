Rent Calculator
All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 5712 GRANITE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
5712 GRANITE LANE
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:31 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5712 GRANITE LANE
5712 Granite Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5712 Granite Lane, Polk County, FL 33809
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 town home in quiet North Lakeland area. Features one car garage, fenced back yard, additional office/florida room., and screened rear patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5712 GRANITE LANE have any available units?
5712 GRANITE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Polk County, FL
.
What amenities does 5712 GRANITE LANE have?
Some of 5712 GRANITE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5712 GRANITE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5712 GRANITE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 GRANITE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5712 GRANITE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Polk County
.
Does 5712 GRANITE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5712 GRANITE LANE offers parking.
Does 5712 GRANITE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 GRANITE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 GRANITE LANE have a pool?
No, 5712 GRANITE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5712 GRANITE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5712 GRANITE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 GRANITE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5712 GRANITE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 GRANITE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5712 GRANITE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
