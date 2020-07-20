All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 316 Grovepark Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
316 Grovepark Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

316 Grovepark Dr

316 Grovepark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

316 Grovepark Drive, Polk County, FL 33837
Briargrove

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully renovated 3/2 single family house with granite counters and IKEA kitchen. Located in the community of Briargrove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Grovepark Dr have any available units?
316 Grovepark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 316 Grovepark Dr have?
Some of 316 Grovepark Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Grovepark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
316 Grovepark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Grovepark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Grovepark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 316 Grovepark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 316 Grovepark Dr offers parking.
Does 316 Grovepark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Grovepark Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Grovepark Dr have a pool?
Yes, 316 Grovepark Dr has a pool.
Does 316 Grovepark Dr have accessible units?
No, 316 Grovepark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Grovepark Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Grovepark Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Grovepark Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 Grovepark Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd
Highland City, FL 33812
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop
Davenport, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida