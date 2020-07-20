Rent Calculator
All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 316 Grovepark Dr.
316 Grovepark Dr
316 Grovepark Dr
316 Grovepark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
316 Grovepark Drive, Polk County, FL 33837
Briargrove
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully renovated 3/2 single family house with granite counters and IKEA kitchen. Located in the community of Briargrove.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 Grovepark Dr have any available units?
316 Grovepark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Polk County, FL
.
What amenities does 316 Grovepark Dr have?
Some of 316 Grovepark Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 316 Grovepark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
316 Grovepark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Grovepark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Grovepark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 316 Grovepark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 316 Grovepark Dr offers parking.
Does 316 Grovepark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Grovepark Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Grovepark Dr have a pool?
Yes, 316 Grovepark Dr has a pool.
Does 316 Grovepark Dr have accessible units?
No, 316 Grovepark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Grovepark Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Grovepark Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Grovepark Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 Grovepark Dr has units with air conditioning.
