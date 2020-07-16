2229 SEQUOIA WAY

Amenities

This well maintained home is located in the gated community of Sereno where you are just minutes to the Disney parks, local shopping, dining, entertainment and of course the Poinciana Parkway! The split floor plan allows everyone privacy. The large open Kitchen 42' cabinets and black appliances. You can enjoy the Florida weather lounging on your back patio which is covered and private or at the clubhouse pool. The large master suite is off the living room and offers his and hers closets, a large master bedroom with double vanity and separate shower & tub. No Pets & Non Smoking