All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 2229 SEQUOIA WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
2229 SEQUOIA WAY
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

2229 SEQUOIA WAY

2229 Sequoia Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2229 Sequoia Way, Polk County, FL 33837
Sereno

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This well maintained home is located in the gated community of Sereno where you are just minutes to the Disney parks, local shopping, dining, entertainment and of course the Poinciana Parkway! The split floor plan allows everyone privacy. The large open Kitchen 42' cabinets and black appliances. You can enjoy the Florida weather lounging on your back patio which is covered and private or at the clubhouse pool. The large master suite is off the living room and offers his and hers closets, a large master bedroom with double vanity and separate shower & tub. No Pets & Non Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 SEQUOIA WAY have any available units?
2229 SEQUOIA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 2229 SEQUOIA WAY have?
Some of 2229 SEQUOIA WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 SEQUOIA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2229 SEQUOIA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 SEQUOIA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2229 SEQUOIA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 2229 SEQUOIA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2229 SEQUOIA WAY offers parking.
Does 2229 SEQUOIA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 SEQUOIA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 SEQUOIA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2229 SEQUOIA WAY has a pool.
Does 2229 SEQUOIA WAY have accessible units?
No, 2229 SEQUOIA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 SEQUOIA WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 SEQUOIA WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 SEQUOIA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2229 SEQUOIA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd
Highland City, FL 33812
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida