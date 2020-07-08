All apartments in Polk County
213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY

213 Lake Lucerne Way · No Longer Available
Location

213 Lake Lucerne Way, Polk County, FL 33850

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY Available 06/30/20 Listing Agent - Lucilma Roman - 407-687-6682 - romanlucilma7@gmail.com - Great Location. Beautiful spacious home 3 Bed /2Baths. Fully Furnished and many more features which makes it a must see.

(RLNE5439503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY have any available units?
213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
Is 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY offer parking?
No, 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY have a pool?
No, 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY have accessible units?
No, 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 LAKE LUCERNE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
