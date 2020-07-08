3045 Sutton Woods Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful POOL home featuring 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths + den in sought after Sutton Woods of Walden Lake. Family friendly split floor plan and open concept style is sure to please. Updated kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless appliances and large island. Gorgeous pecan floors in foyer, dining room, living room, study and master bedroom. Public areas all have view of the beautiful pool and travertine pavers. Oversized pie shaped lot with private back yard. Several energy saving features and more. Pets subject to owner approval.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.