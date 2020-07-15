/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
68 Studio Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL
Last updated July 15 at 12:20 AM
63 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,547
547 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
89 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,439
623 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
184 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Last updated May 14 at 04:24 PM
9 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,000
727 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,675
610 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
17 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
154 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
627 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
51 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,475
550 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
91 Units Available
Coconut Grove
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,679
464 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
125 Units Available
Golden Pines
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,750
483 sqft
Zoi House is more than an address, it is a residential lifestyle powered by the future.
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
187 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,499
467 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
47 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,535
450 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
73 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
160 Units Available
Golden Pines
MB Station
3170 Coral Way, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,615
527 sqft
HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
2138 Ludlam Rd
2138 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
Studio
$1,349
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
West Miami
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
3 Units Available
West Miami
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,299
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Miami
6450 Southwest 8th Street
6450 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,481
450 sqft
FLOOR PLAN RANGE SIZE RANGE PRICE Studios One Bedroom From 450 Sq. Ft to 525 Sq. FT From 586 Sq. Ft to 750 Sq. Ft From $1481.to $1737 From $1686 to $2212 Two Bedrooms From 735 Sq. Ft to 1050 Sq.
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6565 Santona St
6565 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,275
Location! Location!! Spacious studio for Rent in Coral Gables. Corner unit. Partially furnished. Open layout. Eat in kitchen. Queen size Murphy bed. large closet. Condo has two pools and laundry facility.
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Golden Pines
3180 SW 22nd St
3180 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,750
This bright & airy Midtown Lofts studio boasts soaring ceilings & is an urban oasis offering a kitchen with sleek cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, glass cook top and a washer & dryer.
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,330
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Golden Pines
2933 SW 24th Ter
2933 SW 24th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,500
Huge updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a den duplex apartment in the Silver Bluff area. Open concept kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and eat-in breakfast counter.
