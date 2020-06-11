5613 Birdsong Lane - 1

Amenities

Enjoy a piece of paradise. This great 2 bed, 1 bath features a large kitchen & living area, in-unit laundry (machines provided), Central A/C, oversized bathroom, hurricane impact windows, covered carport parking with room for plenty of additional cars, and master bedroom that leads to spacious outdoor deck area perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or just relaxing on a warm day. Located just off of Stringfellow, this unit has an Oasis feel while being close to shopping, dining, and much more. Other features include covered parking with plenty of additional spots and a large on-site storage unit also included. This unit is available for $1,000.00 per month. First, last, and security required to move in. This unit won't last long... Call Danny Today at 305-204-7865