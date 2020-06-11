All apartments in Pine Island Center
Find more places like 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Island Center, FL
/
5613 Birdsong Lane - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

5613 Birdsong Lane - 1

5613 Birdsong Ln · (305) 204-7865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pine Island Center
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5613 Birdsong Ln, Pine Island Center, FL 33922
Pine Island Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Enjoy a piece of paradise. This great 2 bed, 1 bath features a large kitchen & living area, in-unit laundry (machines provided), Central A/C, oversized bathroom, hurricane impact windows, covered carport parking with room for plenty of additional cars, and master bedroom that leads to spacious outdoor deck area perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or just relaxing on a warm day. Located just off of Stringfellow, this unit has an Oasis feel while being close to shopping, dining, and much more. Other features include covered parking with plenty of additional spots and a large on-site storage unit also included. This unit is available for $1,000.00 per month. First, last, and security required to move in. This unit won't last long... Call Danny Today at 305-204-7865

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 have any available units?
5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 have?
Some of 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Island Center.
Does 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 does offer parking.
Does 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5613 Birdsong Lane - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Island Center 2 BedroomsPine Island Center 3 Bedrooms
Pine Island Center Apartments with BalconyPine Island Center Apartments with Parking
Pine Island Center Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FL
McGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLBee Ridge, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity