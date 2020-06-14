All apartments in Pensacola
Find more places like 665 Royce St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pensacola, FL
/
665 Royce St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

665 Royce St

665 Royce Street · (813) 321-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pensacola
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

665 Royce Street, Pensacola, FL 32503
Springdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 665 Royce St · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
media room
Cute Home, Even Better Location! - This home is in a great location of Pensacola. Near Cordova Mall, movie theaters, restaurants, and so much more! Shady backyard is fenced. Extra room could be office space or 3rd bedroom. Wood floors and ceilings have 1960's charm.

Call Palm Island Realty today to schedule a time to view it!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4460433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 Royce St have any available units?
665 Royce St has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 665 Royce St have?
Some of 665 Royce St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 Royce St currently offering any rent specials?
665 Royce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 Royce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 665 Royce St is pet friendly.
Does 665 Royce St offer parking?
No, 665 Royce St does not offer parking.
Does 665 Royce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 Royce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 Royce St have a pool?
No, 665 Royce St does not have a pool.
Does 665 Royce St have accessible units?
Yes, 665 Royce St has accessible units.
Does 665 Royce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 Royce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 665 Royce St have units with air conditioning?
No, 665 Royce St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 665 Royce St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505

Similar Pages

Pensacola 1 BedroomsPensacola 2 Bedrooms
Pensacola Apartments with ParkingPensacola Dog Friendly Apartments
Pensacola Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Pensacola State CollegeBishop State Community College
University of South AlabamaSpring Hill College
The University of West Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity