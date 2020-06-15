All apartments in Pensacola
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:57 PM

2007 E GADSDEN ST

2007 East Gadsden Street · (850) 384-9707
Location

2007 East Gadsden Street, Pensacola, FL 32501

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to the Mirador one of the most sought after waterfront areas in East Hill. Mirador offers the charm along with well built construction that offers piece of mind for second home investors or primary residence. Unit 106 offers some of the best views in the complex, your views include a Panoramic view from each living. Imagine a warm cup of coffee overlooking quiet Bayou Texar! This unit offers upgraded windows, well maintained timeless hardwood floors. In addition to beauty of view and convenience of location (5 minutes from downtown; 15 minutes from beach). Each unit has 65 ft. of private storage as well as bicycle, canoe and kayak storage. Most units at the Mirador don't last on the market long, come by and tour this one today before it is gone! Rent includes Water, Trash, Sewer, Pest Control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 E GADSDEN ST have any available units?
2007 E GADSDEN ST has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2007 E GADSDEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
2007 E GADSDEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 E GADSDEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 2007 E GADSDEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pensacola.
Does 2007 E GADSDEN ST offer parking?
No, 2007 E GADSDEN ST does not offer parking.
Does 2007 E GADSDEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 E GADSDEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 E GADSDEN ST have a pool?
No, 2007 E GADSDEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 2007 E GADSDEN ST have accessible units?
No, 2007 E GADSDEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 E GADSDEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 E GADSDEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 E GADSDEN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 E GADSDEN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
