2007 E GADSDEN ST

Welcome to the Mirador one of the most sought after waterfront areas in East Hill. Mirador offers the charm along with well built construction that offers piece of mind for second home investors or primary residence. Unit 106 offers some of the best views in the complex, your views include a Panoramic view from each living. Imagine a warm cup of coffee overlooking quiet Bayou Texar! This unit offers upgraded windows, well maintained timeless hardwood floors. In addition to beauty of view and convenience of location (5 minutes from downtown; 15 minutes from beach). Each unit has 65 ft. of private storage as well as bicycle, canoe and kayak storage. Most units at the Mirador don't last on the market long, come by and tour this one today before it is gone! Rent includes Water, Trash, Sewer, Pest Control.