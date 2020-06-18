All apartments in Pensacola
1546 E JORDAN ST.
1546 E JORDAN ST

1546 E Jordan St · (850) 473-3983
Location

1546 E Jordan St, Pensacola, FL 32503

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous townhome located in East Hill~ Close to Downtown, Pensacola Beach and just minutes to shopping and schools. Over 1100 sq.ft. of living space~ Open floor plan ~ Living and Dining room combo~ Beautiful hardwood floors throughout living areas with ceramic tile around the border~ Galley style kitchen with tile flooring and appliances (dishwasher, stove, and fridge) and breakfast nook. Half bathroom downstairs for guests~ Two nice sized bedrooms on the second level. Full sized bathroom with separate shower and tub, single vanity and toilet . Water and sewer included in the rent. Inside laundry with hookups only. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). *Storage unit does not convey to the tenant* Home is occupied and will be ready for move in May 14, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1546 E JORDAN ST have any available units?
1546 E JORDAN ST has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1546 E JORDAN ST have?
Some of 1546 E JORDAN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 E JORDAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1546 E JORDAN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 E JORDAN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1546 E JORDAN ST is pet friendly.
Does 1546 E JORDAN ST offer parking?
No, 1546 E JORDAN ST does not offer parking.
Does 1546 E JORDAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1546 E JORDAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 E JORDAN ST have a pool?
No, 1546 E JORDAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1546 E JORDAN ST have accessible units?
No, 1546 E JORDAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 E JORDAN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1546 E JORDAN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1546 E JORDAN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1546 E JORDAN ST does not have units with air conditioning.

