1546 E JORDAN ST.

Gorgeous townhome located in East Hill~ Close to Downtown, Pensacola Beach and just minutes to shopping and schools. Over 1100 sq.ft. of living space~ Open floor plan ~ Living and Dining room combo~ Beautiful hardwood floors throughout living areas with ceramic tile around the border~ Galley style kitchen with tile flooring and appliances (dishwasher, stove, and fridge) and breakfast nook. Half bathroom downstairs for guests~ Two nice sized bedrooms on the second level. Full sized bathroom with separate shower and tub, single vanity and toilet . Water and sewer included in the rent. Inside laundry with hookups only. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). *Storage unit does not convey to the tenant* Home is occupied and will be ready for move in May 14, 2020!