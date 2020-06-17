All apartments in Pensacola
116 Altamont Rd

116 Altamont Road · (813) 321-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Altamont Road, Pensacola, FL 32503
Highland Terrace

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 116 Altamont Rd · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
4 bed 2 bath home near downtown Pensacola! - STILL AVAILABLE:

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions ("Guidance").

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4460333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Altamont Rd have any available units?
116 Altamont Rd has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 116 Altamont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
116 Altamont Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Altamont Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Altamont Rd is pet friendly.
Does 116 Altamont Rd offer parking?
No, 116 Altamont Rd does not offer parking.
Does 116 Altamont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Altamont Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Altamont Rd have a pool?
No, 116 Altamont Rd does not have a pool.
Does 116 Altamont Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 116 Altamont Rd has accessible units.
Does 116 Altamont Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Altamont Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Altamont Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Altamont Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
