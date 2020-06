Amenities

Charming recently updated downtown historic home built in 1928 with 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located just minutes to I-10, restaurants, and beaches! Over 1000 sqft. of living space with open floor plan. Dark stained hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Beautiful white shiplap ceilings flow through the entire home. Gorgeous kitchen with marble laminate counter tops and nice appliances that opens to the dining/ living area. Stackable washer and dryer included so no need to buy your own. Fully fenced yard with street parking only. No pets allowed per owner. Total electric so no gas bill to worry about. All utilities are tenant responsibility including lawn maintenance. Home is currently occupied and will be ready for move in July 14, 2020!