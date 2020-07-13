AL
Last updated July 13 2020

156 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
19940 NW 10 SREET
19940 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
ROOM FOR RENT IN A HOME - Property Id: 93143 FABULOUS room for rent in West Pembroke Pines and 186th Ave. This is a ROOM, with shared bathroom, on the second floor, in a 4-bedrooms 2800 sqft, waterfront, 2-story home. Entrance through the main door.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Century Village
13500 SW 1st St
13500 Southwest 1st Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see!

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Century Village
101 SW 132
101 Southwest 132nd Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
Get a 'bird's eye view' of the magical combination ow green fairway and lake views. Unique in all Century Village. Lush.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Big Sky North
19353 SW 60th Ct
19353 Southwest 60th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
the owner are renting to 2 rooms one bath by 1350 or renting 1 bedroom 1 bath by 900
Results within 1 mile of Pembroke Pines
Last updated July 13
15 Units Available
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
837 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.
Last updated October 28
Contact for Availability
Boulevard Heights
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
487 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
701 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
886 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Hollywood, Florida, offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
2321 Tarpon Dr
2321 Tarpon Drive, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Efficiency apartment for rent in the heart of Miramar. Utilities included. Private entrance and living area. Measurements are approximate. Submit credit, criminal and eviction background reports. No pets. No smoking.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
441 Corridor
119 N 57 Ave - Unit 3
119 North 57th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
350 sqft
3 unit multi-family home

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Carriage Hills
201 Berkley Rd
201 Berkley Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gret area with perfect location, across for the clubhouse. enjoy Spa, pool, tennis, shuffleboard, cards ad parties. one of the best complexes in the Hollywood area. Minutes fro Hard Rock, airport & beaches. Free cable and courtesy buses.
Results within 5 miles of Pembroke Pines
Last updated July 13
18 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,103
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,226
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13
6 Units Available
Arrowhead Condominiums
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13
6 Units Available
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
899 sqft
Find out how wonderful living can be at Vue on 67th in the heart of Davie, FL. Located close to everything at an affordable price.
Last updated July 13
5 Units Available
West Park
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
979 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Parkside
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624 509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020 Map the address before scheduling. All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2241 Monroe St
2241 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
1/1 Hollywood downtown area.The apartment consists of 1 bedroom with plenty of closet space and 1 bathroom. Kitchen totally redone. Tile floor in Living area. There is a private patio for entertainment. Shared Washer/Dryer. No Pets allowed.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
North Central Hollywood
2415 Lincoln St
2415 Lincoln Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
Bright, beautiful and spacious 1/1 centrally located to downtown Hollywood and Hollywood beach. Easy access to 95, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. A must see! (RLNE5855107)

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
16450 NW 2 AV
16450 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
condo studio for rent in North Miami Beach $1100 - Property Id: 308054 Great Opportunity!!! Beautifully all upgrade hidden Gem one bedroom unfurnished in a gated community with swimming pool on site. Great location awaits you.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2206 Adams St
2206 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$975
Updated, spacious and centrally-located studio apartment in Hollywood. Located in quiet residential area just 10 minutes from the beach and 5 minutes from Hollywood Boulevard's restaurants and shops. New A/C and freshly painted.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
1820 E Taft St
1820 Taft St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Beautiful new 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in central Hollywood! The unit comes with a spacious living room and windows that allow for plenty of natural light! The kitchen comes with a granite countertop, a stove,

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
5500 Washington 212
5500 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 212 Available 08/14/20 Hollywood Square - Property Id: 149666 Come enjoy a newly updated apartment! And YES, ALL DOGS accepted, Any breed and weight! Come see us M-F 8:30 - 4PM We look forward to you calling Hollywood Square your new

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
19334 NW 47th Ct
19334 Northwest 47th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$800
550 sqft
Nice efficiency apartment , very nice house and very large and well maintenance patio where you can grill every single day.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
419 S Crescent Dr
419 South Crescent Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 apartment in a quiet and central condo very safe and secure neighborhood. Five minutes from I-95, Tri-rail, Amtrak, 8 minutes to Florida Turnpike, and 10 minutes from the beach. 1 pet under 25 lbs.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
West Park
3701 SW 47th Ave
3701 Southwest 47th Avenue, West Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
Charming Efficiency completely remodeled and partially furnish with separate entry from main house 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, full kitchen and washer and dryer inside the unit.
Rent Report
Pembroke Pines

July 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pembroke Pines rents declined significantly over the past month

Pembroke Pines rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pembroke Pines stand at $1,889 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,396 for a two-bedroom. Pembroke Pines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Pembroke Pines over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pembroke Pines

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pembroke Pines, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pembroke Pines is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Pembroke Pines' median two-bedroom rent of $2,396 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pembroke Pines fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pembroke Pines than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pembroke Pines is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

