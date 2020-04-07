All apartments in Pelican Bay
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

8930 Bay Colony DR

8930 Bay Colony Drive · (239) 777-0741
Location

8930 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 903 · Avail. now

$24,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
elevator
tennis court
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
tennis court
Perfect & Rare 9th floor 3 bedrooms, 3 bath Salerno Bay Colony Island-Style Treasure. Private, secure elevator sweeps you to your own foyer. Take 2 more steps and see heavenly STUNNING SW forever Gulf Views, enjoyed from your own spacious Great Room, Dining & Master Bedroom, each flowing directly to your blissful & generous SW Gulf-View lanai. The 2 en-suite guest bedrooms share a second East-facing open-air lanai, inviting peaceful enjoyment of sunrise coffee moments, sure to spoil your family or guests. Salerno is revered for its warm, friendly 24/7 staff, tasteful welcoming tower amenities+a full menu of all the included Bay Colony & Pelican Bay membership privileges & accoutrements for your pleasure: commanding Bay Colony neighborhood 24/7 security gate & lush streetscapes, prestigious 5-Star Bay Colony Beach Club, both Bay Colony & Pelican Bay active Tennis Clubs & 2 Pelican Bay private beachfront dining clubs with attended beach services-all located on 2½ miles of pristine beach. And don’t forget the miles of nature walking & bike paths, expansive fitness, & community Lifelong Learning Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8930 Bay Colony DR have any available units?
8930 Bay Colony DR has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8930 Bay Colony DR have?
Some of 8930 Bay Colony DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8930 Bay Colony DR currently offering any rent specials?
8930 Bay Colony DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8930 Bay Colony DR pet-friendly?
No, 8930 Bay Colony DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 8930 Bay Colony DR offer parking?
No, 8930 Bay Colony DR does not offer parking.
Does 8930 Bay Colony DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8930 Bay Colony DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8930 Bay Colony DR have a pool?
No, 8930 Bay Colony DR does not have a pool.
Does 8930 Bay Colony DR have accessible units?
No, 8930 Bay Colony DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8930 Bay Colony DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8930 Bay Colony DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8930 Bay Colony DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8930 Bay Colony DR does not have units with air conditioning.
