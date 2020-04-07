8930 Bay Colony DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym tennis court

Perfect & Rare 9th floor 3 bedrooms, 3 bath Salerno Bay Colony Island-Style Treasure. Private, secure elevator sweeps you to your own foyer. Take 2 more steps and see heavenly STUNNING SW forever Gulf Views, enjoyed from your own spacious Great Room, Dining & Master Bedroom, each flowing directly to your blissful & generous SW Gulf-View lanai. The 2 en-suite guest bedrooms share a second East-facing open-air lanai, inviting peaceful enjoyment of sunrise coffee moments, sure to spoil your family or guests. Salerno is revered for its warm, friendly 24/7 staff, tasteful welcoming tower amenities+a full menu of all the included Bay Colony & Pelican Bay membership privileges & accoutrements for your pleasure: commanding Bay Colony neighborhood 24/7 security gate & lush streetscapes, prestigious 5-Star Bay Colony Beach Club, both Bay Colony & Pelican Bay active Tennis Clubs & 2 Pelican Bay private beachfront dining clubs with attended beach services-all located on 2½ miles of pristine beach. And don’t forget the miles of nature walking & bike paths, expansive fitness, & community Lifelong Learning Center.