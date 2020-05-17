All apartments in Pelican Bay
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:32 PM

8787 Bay Colony DR

8787 Bay Colony Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

8787 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3415 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
elevator
gym
media room
tennis court
Rent to own. Seasonal rental 17,500 a month/Annual 7,50 or or off season 9,500
Enter this beautiful condo in Bay Colony from your private elevator and feel you are living in a private home with a ribbon view of the Gulf of Mexico. The Trieste in Bay Colony and offers great amenities including a state of the art fitness center, library, theatre room with tiered seating, conference room and a 24 hour manned front desk. Enjoy all that Bay Colony offers, from its exclusive gated entrance and brick paved entryways to the world class tennis facilities and beach club. Bay Colony epitomizes luxury and sits on 200 acres with 2 miles of private beach. For golfers there is an opportunity to join Bay Colony Golf Club at Pelican Marsh which offers world class club, dining and golf facilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8787 Bay Colony DR have any available units?
8787 Bay Colony DR has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8787 Bay Colony DR have?
Some of 8787 Bay Colony DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8787 Bay Colony DR currently offering any rent specials?
8787 Bay Colony DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8787 Bay Colony DR pet-friendly?
No, 8787 Bay Colony DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 8787 Bay Colony DR offer parking?
No, 8787 Bay Colony DR does not offer parking.
Does 8787 Bay Colony DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8787 Bay Colony DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8787 Bay Colony DR have a pool?
No, 8787 Bay Colony DR does not have a pool.
Does 8787 Bay Colony DR have accessible units?
No, 8787 Bay Colony DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8787 Bay Colony DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8787 Bay Colony DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8787 Bay Colony DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8787 Bay Colony DR does not have units with air conditioning.
