8787 Bay Colony DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities conference room elevator gym media room tennis court

Rent to own. Seasonal rental 17,500 a month/Annual 7,50 or or off season 9,500

Enter this beautiful condo in Bay Colony from your private elevator and feel you are living in a private home with a ribbon view of the Gulf of Mexico. The Trieste in Bay Colony and offers great amenities including a state of the art fitness center, library, theatre room with tiered seating, conference room and a 24 hour manned front desk. Enjoy all that Bay Colony offers, from its exclusive gated entrance and brick paved entryways to the world class tennis facilities and beach club. Bay Colony epitomizes luxury and sits on 200 acres with 2 miles of private beach. For golfers there is an opportunity to join Bay Colony Golf Club at Pelican Marsh which offers world class club, dining and golf facilities