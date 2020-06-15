All apartments in Pelican Bay
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8460 Abbington Circle #1821

8460 Abbington Circle · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8460 Abbington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
***PELICAN BAY CRESCENT SEASONAL RENTAL***3 BED 2.5 BATH***2 CAR GARAGE***EXCELLENT LOCATION*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ppnz42kfMvL

Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 1/2 bath, 2nd floor unit with a 2 car garage in Crescent in Pelican Bay . This unit features a full dining room, 2 living areas and a spacious kitchen. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master Bath has a separate tub and shower and separated vanities. Over sized lanai features a gorgeous, private wooded view. Two guest rooms share a full size bathroom with a walk in shower. The community pool just a short walk from the home.

The Crescent is a pet friendly with approval community, ideally located near the north tram station for quick access to the highly sought after Pelican Bay amenities. Pelican Bay offers a truly compelling list of lifestyle features: 570 acres of mangroves and estuaries, 43 acres of parks, recreation areas, beachfront facilities and boardwalks, three miles of private beach with beachfront dining, 27 holes of championship golf and 18 HarTru tennis courts divided among two complexes. Close proximity to Publix, Mercato, and the Waterside Shops.

Seasonal Rates:
January, February, and March $9000 per month
April, November, December $6750 per month

May-October $4500 per month

(RLNE5328078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 have any available units?
8460 Abbington Circle #1821 has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 have?
Some of 8460 Abbington Circle #1821's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 currently offering any rent specials?
8460 Abbington Circle #1821 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 is pet friendly.
Does 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 offer parking?
Yes, 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 does offer parking.
Does 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 have a pool?
Yes, 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 has a pool.
Does 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 have accessible units?
No, 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 does not have accessible units.
Does 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8460 Abbington Circle #1821 does not have units with air conditioning.
