8460 Abbington Circle #1821

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

***PELICAN BAY CRESCENT SEASONAL RENTAL***3 BED 2.5 BATH***2 CAR GARAGE***EXCELLENT LOCATION*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ppnz42kfMvL



Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 1/2 bath, 2nd floor unit with a 2 car garage in Crescent in Pelican Bay . This unit features a full dining room, 2 living areas and a spacious kitchen. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master Bath has a separate tub and shower and separated vanities. Over sized lanai features a gorgeous, private wooded view. Two guest rooms share a full size bathroom with a walk in shower. The community pool just a short walk from the home.



The Crescent is a pet friendly with approval community, ideally located near the north tram station for quick access to the highly sought after Pelican Bay amenities. Pelican Bay offers a truly compelling list of lifestyle features: 570 acres of mangroves and estuaries, 43 acres of parks, recreation areas, beachfront facilities and boardwalks, three miles of private beach with beachfront dining, 27 holes of championship golf and 18 HarTru tennis courts divided among two complexes. Close proximity to Publix, Mercato, and the Waterside Shops.



Seasonal Rates:

January, February, and March $9000 per month

April, November, December $6750 per month



May-October $4500 per month



