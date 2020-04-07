All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 8231 Bay Colony DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
8231 Bay Colony DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

8231 Bay Colony DR

8231 Bay Colony Drive · (239) 572-3078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8231 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$28,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
The Brighton #503 spectacular beachfront residence the ultimate best front row seats overlooking the Beach from your open - air balcony with glass rails. This property has never been leased and first time ever on the market! Fantastic floor plan of 3,450 Sq. Ft. plus 710 sq ft of Balcony area. The master suite has grand foyer, outstanding views of the Gulf, soaking tub, shower, bidet, and 2 huge walk-in closets. Two guest en-suite each with screen-in lanai( one with twin beds and other queen size bed). Private office with french doors and sliders to outside area. TV family room that opens to screened in lanai capturing sunrise. Enjoy Bay Colony private Beach Club with formal & casual dining, outside bar with seaside fresh water pool. 6 hydro Tennis courts, pro shop and private lessons if you desire. 2.5 miles of sandy beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8231 Bay Colony DR have any available units?
8231 Bay Colony DR has a unit available for $28,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8231 Bay Colony DR have?
Some of 8231 Bay Colony DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8231 Bay Colony DR currently offering any rent specials?
8231 Bay Colony DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8231 Bay Colony DR pet-friendly?
No, 8231 Bay Colony DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 8231 Bay Colony DR offer parking?
No, 8231 Bay Colony DR does not offer parking.
Does 8231 Bay Colony DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8231 Bay Colony DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8231 Bay Colony DR have a pool?
Yes, 8231 Bay Colony DR has a pool.
Does 8231 Bay Colony DR have accessible units?
No, 8231 Bay Colony DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8231 Bay Colony DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8231 Bay Colony DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8231 Bay Colony DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8231 Bay Colony DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8231 Bay Colony DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity