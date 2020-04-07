8231 Bay Colony DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

The Brighton #503 spectacular beachfront residence the ultimate best front row seats overlooking the Beach from your open - air balcony with glass rails. This property has never been leased and first time ever on the market! Fantastic floor plan of 3,450 Sq. Ft. plus 710 sq ft of Balcony area. The master suite has grand foyer, outstanding views of the Gulf, soaking tub, shower, bidet, and 2 huge walk-in closets. Two guest en-suite each with screen-in lanai( one with twin beds and other queen size bed). Private office with french doors and sliders to outside area. TV family room that opens to screened in lanai capturing sunrise. Enjoy Bay Colony private Beach Club with formal & casual dining, outside bar with seaside fresh water pool. 6 hydro Tennis courts, pro shop and private lessons if you desire. 2.5 miles of sandy beach.