823 Tanbark DR

Amenities
Newly renovated, and Freshly Decorated allows this 2 bedroom/2 bath/Den residence to offer every comfort to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable.The Living Room has an upholstered, soft blue colored couch, a comfortable floral chair, rocker, Asian design lamps, accompany coffee table and end tables, lovely artwork, and a large flat-screen TV.The Kitchen offers stainless appliances, granite counters and open bar area, with stools.The Master Suite has a King bed, end tables and lamps, dresser, walk-in closet, and private bath with a walk-in shower.The Guest Bedroom has two Twin beds, blue and white linens, matching dresser, and shares the hall bath with a combination Tub/Shower.The Den has an upholstered, pull-out “full size” couch, desk, and a Flat-screen TV, WIFI.Enjoy relaxing on the screened-in Lanai, with comfortable chairs, overlooking the greenery preserve.Laurel Oak's Amenities include a heated pool and spa, and social club room.Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.