Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

823 Tanbark DR

823 Tanbark Drive · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

823 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Newly renovated, and Freshly Decorated allows this 2 bedroom/2 bath/Den residence to offer every comfort to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable.The Living Room has an upholstered, soft blue colored couch, a comfortable floral chair, rocker, Asian design lamps, accompany coffee table and end tables, lovely artwork, and a large flat-screen TV.The Kitchen offers stainless appliances, granite counters and open bar area, with stools.The Master Suite has a King bed, end tables and lamps, dresser, walk-in closet, and private bath with a walk-in shower.The Guest Bedroom has two Twin beds, blue and white linens, matching dresser, and shares the hall bath with a combination Tub/Shower.The Den has an upholstered, pull-out “full size” couch, desk, and a Flat-screen TV, WIFI.Enjoy relaxing on the screened-in Lanai, with comfortable chairs, overlooking the greenery preserve.Laurel Oak's Amenities include a heated pool and spa, and social club room.Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Tanbark DR have any available units?
823 Tanbark DR has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 823 Tanbark DR have?
Some of 823 Tanbark DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Tanbark DR currently offering any rent specials?
823 Tanbark DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Tanbark DR pet-friendly?
No, 823 Tanbark DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 823 Tanbark DR offer parking?
No, 823 Tanbark DR does not offer parking.
Does 823 Tanbark DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 Tanbark DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Tanbark DR have a pool?
Yes, 823 Tanbark DR has a pool.
Does 823 Tanbark DR have accessible units?
No, 823 Tanbark DR does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Tanbark DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Tanbark DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Tanbark DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 Tanbark DR does not have units with air conditioning.
