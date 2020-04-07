8171 Bay Colony DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool pool table hot tub tennis court

The Carlysle in Bay Colony, Newly renovated the summer of 2019. This is a beachfront condo with spectacular views over the Gulf of Mexico! Enjoy the wonderful lifestyle offered at Bay Colony! This 15th floor condo is furnished in a traditional manner, with beautiful fabrics, and old world antiques. Straight West Gulf views in one direction, and fabulous East views from the second terrace. This property is very well furnished and equipped with every luxury provided to make your winter stay comfortable and enjoyable. The master suite includes a king-sized bed, luxurious master bath offering a large flat screen TV and Gulf views. Additionally, two guest bedrooms, both en suite, offering a queen and twins to allow for plenty of additional space for guests. The Carlysle is a beautiful tower with amenities including a large pool, spa, fitness center, billiards. Bay Colony, with 24 hour gated security, tennis program, Beach Club for casual and formal dining, or a casual beverage pool side at the beach. Pelican Bay amenities are also provided at an additional one time transfer fee of $250. There's so much to enjoy at the Carlysle in Bay Colony!