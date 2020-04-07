All apartments in Pelican Bay
8171 Bay Colony DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

8171 Bay Colony DR

8171 Bay Colony Drive · (239) 325-3515
Location

8171 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1502 · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
The Carlysle in Bay Colony, Newly renovated the summer of 2019. This is a beachfront condo with spectacular views over the Gulf of Mexico! Enjoy the wonderful lifestyle offered at Bay Colony! This 15th floor condo is furnished in a traditional manner, with beautiful fabrics, and old world antiques. Straight West Gulf views in one direction, and fabulous East views from the second terrace. This property is very well furnished and equipped with every luxury provided to make your winter stay comfortable and enjoyable. The master suite includes a king-sized bed, luxurious master bath offering a large flat screen TV and Gulf views. Additionally, two guest bedrooms, both en suite, offering a queen and twins to allow for plenty of additional space for guests. The Carlysle is a beautiful tower with amenities including a large pool, spa, fitness center, billiards. Bay Colony, with 24 hour gated security, tennis program, Beach Club for casual and formal dining, or a casual beverage pool side at the beach. Pelican Bay amenities are also provided at an additional one time transfer fee of $250. There's so much to enjoy at the Carlysle in Bay Colony!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8171 Bay Colony DR have any available units?
8171 Bay Colony DR has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8171 Bay Colony DR have?
Some of 8171 Bay Colony DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8171 Bay Colony DR currently offering any rent specials?
8171 Bay Colony DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8171 Bay Colony DR pet-friendly?
No, 8171 Bay Colony DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 8171 Bay Colony DR offer parking?
No, 8171 Bay Colony DR does not offer parking.
Does 8171 Bay Colony DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8171 Bay Colony DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8171 Bay Colony DR have a pool?
Yes, 8171 Bay Colony DR has a pool.
Does 8171 Bay Colony DR have accessible units?
No, 8171 Bay Colony DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8171 Bay Colony DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8171 Bay Colony DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8171 Bay Colony DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8171 Bay Colony DR does not have units with air conditioning.
