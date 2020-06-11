All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102

7095 Barrington Circle · (239) 595-7950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7095 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
tennis court
Seasonal Vacation Rental - Relax in this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath Pelican Bay retreat in the Barrington Club subdivision! This quiet, first-floor, fully furnished condominium is your ideal vacation home. Landscaped views off the screened back lanai, the third bedroom that doubles as an additional TV room, updated kitchen and baths make this your home away from home. Pelican Bay offers three miles of private beach, two beachfront restaurants, two tennis centers, a fully equipped fitness center, bike paths and much more. Make this little piece of Naples yours for the season. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 have any available units?
7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 have?
Some of 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 currently offering any rent specials?
7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 pet-friendly?
No, 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 offer parking?
No, 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 does not offer parking.
Does 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 have a pool?
No, 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 does not have a pool.
Does 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 have accessible units?
No, 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity