7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102

Seasonal Vacation Rental - Relax in this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath Pelican Bay retreat in the Barrington Club subdivision! This quiet, first-floor, fully furnished condominium is your ideal vacation home. Landscaped views off the screened back lanai, the third bedroom that doubles as an additional TV room, updated kitchen and baths make this your home away from home. Pelican Bay offers three miles of private beach, two beachfront restaurants, two tennis centers, a fully equipped fitness center, bike paths and much more. Make this little piece of Naples yours for the season. Call today!