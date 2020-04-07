All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
7040 Pelican Bay BLVD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

7040 Pelican Bay BLVD

7040 Pelican Bay Boulevard · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7040 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D404 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
New on the Seasonal Market! Magnificent panoramic views of the Golf course and Lake - truly a beautiful view. Approx. 2/10 mile to the Beach Access and Tram. This 2 Bedroom/2 Bath residence has been updated with 24' stone tile floors, 3 Balconies to enjoy, all new furniture, upgraded appliances and more. The Living Room offers a seat, chair, flat-screen and TV/DVD. The Dining area has a rectangular stone base, glass top table and seating for six. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook for four. The Master Suite offers a King size bed, flat-screen TV, walk-in closets, private bath with a tub and walk-in shower, access to a private balcony overlooking the lake and golf course. The Guest Bedroom has twin beds, dresser, half bath with shower and private balcony. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities to Calais include a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social club room and on-site manager. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach char and umbrella service, tennis club (pay per day), walking trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD have any available units?
7040 Pelican Bay BLVD has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD have?
Some of 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7040 Pelican Bay BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD offer parking?
No, 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD has a pool.
Does 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7040 Pelican Bay BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity