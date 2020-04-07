7040 Pelican Bay BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

New on the Seasonal Market! Magnificent panoramic views of the Golf course and Lake - truly a beautiful view. Approx. 2/10 mile to the Beach Access and Tram. This 2 Bedroom/2 Bath residence has been updated with 24' stone tile floors, 3 Balconies to enjoy, all new furniture, upgraded appliances and more. The Living Room offers a seat, chair, flat-screen and TV/DVD. The Dining area has a rectangular stone base, glass top table and seating for six. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook for four. The Master Suite offers a King size bed, flat-screen TV, walk-in closets, private bath with a tub and walk-in shower, access to a private balcony overlooking the lake and golf course. The Guest Bedroom has twin beds, dresser, half bath with shower and private balcony. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities to Calais include a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social club room and on-site manager. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach char and umbrella service, tennis club (pay per day), walking trails and more.