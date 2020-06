Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool table guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool table guest suite tennis court yoga

Brand new rental in St Kitts of Pelican Bay available Dec-Mid March. Enjoy the Pelican Bay wildlife and Gulf of Mexico with it’s expansive vistas over the mangroves out to the Gulf. Enjoy the epitome of tranquility as you sip your coffee from your screened in lanai or sip your cocktail from your open balcony. This is an ultimate Pelican Bay experience at an affordable rental rate. Stroll down to the tram to experience the Pelican Bay Beach Club while you dine on the beach and your lounge chair awaits. Pelican Bay boasts a very active tennis community so drop in to the tennis center to pick up a match. There is a wide variety of classes offered at the Fitness center to keep you active during your stay including beach yoga! Bike or walk the miles of trails that extend all throughout Pelican Bay. St Kitts itself boasts a Fitness Centers, 2 Guest Suites, and a Billiards room. Hurry as this rental will not last!